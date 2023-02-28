The Last Zombie Mushroom Among Us is causing a pandemic. Could this happen?





The Last of Us on HBO considers a pandemic with a twist: it’s a fungus, not a virus that is wiping out much of civilization with terrifying speed.

The pathogen takes over the brains and bodies of infected people, turning them into violent monsters that shoot out tendrils from their mouths. Some end up mutating into creatures with fungi growing on their skulls and faces.

The hit series is science fiction, but could a pandemic caused by fungi happen in real life?

Not in the way The Last of Us portrays it, with a fungus that currently only infects insects and turns into a threat to humans as they learn to survive higher temperatures, experts say.

It’s a sight and I don’t think people should obsess over their brains being eaten away by a fungus in the near future, infectious disease division chief Dr John Perfect said today. at Duke University School of Medicine. com.

It’s an interesting story, but they don’t need to hold their breath that even with global warming, these mushrooms will take care of them. It’s a big leap, even for me who have to deal with mushrooms all the time.

But Perfect, which has studied fungal infections for decades, warns that existing pathogens can cause fatal illnesses, with some strains becoming resistant to the limited antifungal drugs currently available.

Some doctors believe a fungal pandemic is already underway with the emergence of Candida auris, a fungus discovered in Asia in 2009 and which has since spread around the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls it a serious global health threat.

It’s not a pandemic in the sense of COVID-19 where governments shut down society, says Dr. Andrej Spec, an associate professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, who specializes in fungal infections.

But it meets the definition of a pandemic the emergence of a new pathogen that has spread across the planet and caused disease, he notes.

Candida lives on the skin and inside the body, but many fungi produce spores to spread, which are inhaled by humans.

The idea of ​​having a catastrophic fungal outbreak is relatively unlikely, but would be much scarier than COVID because COVID spreads in a relatively small space, whereas spores can travel for miles, Spec tells TODAY.com.

If you’re trying to get away from a fungal spore, there’s no safe space. The inside of your house still has fungal spores that they always get from outside. The International Space Station has experienced a mold outbreak. It’s literally in every environment humans are in and there’s no way to keep it out.

What is The Last of Us mushroom?

The show’s characters refer to Cordyceps, also known as Ophiocordyceps unilateralis, a true fungal parasite called the Zombie-Ant fungus because it infects insects and spiders.

The brain-manipulating fungus alters insect behavior and exits its body before killing the host, the researchers report.

The remains of a human taken over by the fungal parasite are seen on “The Last of Us”. HBO Max

In real life it can only infect arthropods, but in The Last of Us it mutates so it can grow in humans. It won’t happen, say the two experts.

The human body temperature is too high for these fungi to grow and humans have an excellent immune system which protects us against fungal infections as there are massive numbers of microorganisms on our skin, in our gastrointestinal tract. intestinal and in the environment, note Perfect.

It’s when the immune system weakens that problems can arise, but not with such an insect-specific fungus, he notes.

I laughed a little, Perfect said hearing the concept of the shows. We live in a mass of fungi, millions of species, but there are only about 200 to 300 fungi that have ever caused invasive disease in humans.

Can a fungal outbreak occur?

Outbreaks of fungal diseases where two or more people get sick from contact with the same source are rare, the CDC notes.

Fungi don’t spread from person to person as easily as viruses and bacteria, and they tend to cause disease in patients with immune system dysregulation, notes Perfect.

But the World Health Organization says fungal pathogens pose a major threat to public health as they become increasingly common and resistant to treatment, with only four classes of antifungal drugs currently available.

The fungus Cryptococcus neoformans tops the World Health Organization’s list of fungi that pose the greatest threat to public health. Getty Images / Scientific Photo Library

More than 7,000 people died from fungal diseases in the United States in 2021, according to the CDC. But globally, that number is 1.7 million deaths per year, researchers reported in 2020, calling it the silent crisis.

Despite growing concern, fungal infections receive very little attention and resources, the WHO noted when releasing its first-ever list of health-threatening fungi in fall 2022.

Spec describes public awareness of fungal diseases as virtually non-existent and notes that when he tells people what he does for a living, they think he researches toenail infections.

Many fungi are able to mimic autoimmune diseases and lung symptoms such as chronic fevers, weight loss, cough and shortness of breath and for many fungal infections 90% of people are misdiagnosed with another illness when they see a doctor for the first time, he warns.

People who are told they have an autoimmune disease or pneumonia, but aren’t responding to any treatment or antibiotic treatment should be aware of the possibility of a fungal infection, says Spec.

Risk factors, especially for immunocompromised people, include the presence of dry leaf litter, as it contains lots of fungal spores; explore caves, as some fungi are spread by spores of bat guano; and being surrounded by heavy concentrations of dried bird droppings, says Spec.

But a lot of it boils down to this: There’s not much you can do to successfully avoid a fungal infection, he notes. The risk factor for fungus is breathing and it’s hard not to.

