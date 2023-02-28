Why are UK energy prices rising and what help can I get? | energy bill





The maximum price UK energy companies can charge consumers will be cut from 1 April, but bills are still expected to rise as the government plans to reduce the financial aid provided to households over the winter.

As it stands, starting in April, the average household’s annual bill will increase from 2,100 to about 3,000.

Industry regulator Ofgem’s Monday announcement of an energy price cap comes in response to calls from activists such as Martin Lewis and several charities calling for the government to delay cuts in household aid.

According to Lewis, the damage to people’s pockets and mental health of another energy price increase letter is disproportionate.

How will you pay more if the price cap goes down?

There are a few things going on here. Ofgem operates an energy price cap that sets a price ceiling. 4,279 per year from January 1st to March 31st. Ofgem said on Monday that the April 1-June 30 cap would fall to 3,280 per year, a drop of nearly 1,000 from current levels.

However, the cap is currently largely irrelevant to consumers, as bill payers are subject to the government’s Energy Price Guarantee Scheme, which caps average annual costs to $2,500. It has effectively replaced the Ofgem price cap as far as consumers are concerned and means that consumers won’t pay the full amount of what it is today.

Bills are further saved by the 400 Energy Bill Assistance Scheme (EBSS), which means the average household is now paying the equivalent of 2,100 per year. but

Yes, we’ve detected some bad news.

In a few weeks, the guarantee scheme will become less lenient. This is because, from April 1st, the annual cap of 2,500 will be raised to 3,000. That is, a 20% increase.

And this coincides with the end of EBSS. This will allow all households to save up to 67 per month on their energy bill from October 2022 to March 2023, for a total savings of 400.

Critics said the combination of these two changes would increase some bills by as much as 40%.

Therefore, your costs are expected to increase in the short term. But here’s the good news.

So what exactly is this good news?

Wholesale gas prices have fallen precipitously in recent months, and as a result, Cornwall Insight analysts predict the Ofgem price cap will drop above 2,150 between July 1 and the end of the year. (Because suppliers purchase energy in advance, a drop in wholesale gas prices typically takes several months to affect household bills.)

Assuming that wholesale prices do not rise sharply again, the government guarantee scheme becomes virtually meaningless for that period, leaving consumers again paying the lower Ofgem price cap.

Why is the Prime Minister being urged to take action?

MoneySavingExperts Martin Lewis has asked Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt to delay plans to increase the guarantee limit to 3,000 per year. In a letter this month, he said the decision to raise prices from April was made at a time when wholesale prices were expected to be much higher than they are now.

He added: Soon without intervention, charity National Energy Action predicts that the number of households running low on fuel will jump from an already staggering 6.7m to 8.4m from April.

He argues that it doesn’t make sense to allow prices to rise for three months only to come back down in July, and extending the warranty is far better.

“It seems especially futile when people suffer financial and psychological damage that increases by 20% in 3 months,” Lewis said on Twitter on Friday.

So right now, is 2,100 what I’m paying?

Officials said UK households will pay an average of around $2,500 a year on energy bills through March 31. However, it is based on the case where households with double electricity and gas bills pay by direct debit. And crucially, the expiring EBSS bill discount effectively lowered the number to 2,100.

The actual amount someone pays depends on how much energy they use, where they live, and how they pay for energy.

So, people’s total bills will still go up or down depending on their energy use.

Is the Ofgem price cap irrelevant or does it still matter?

It’s important because it’s used to calculate how much the government will have to pay energy companies to get their bills down to the guaranteed level. Those payments come out of our taxes.

And, as explained above, it looks like we’ll be paying the Ofgem cap again from July.

The cap was introduced in 2019 and is designed to prevent energy companies from making excessive profits. It sets the maximum amount energy providers can charge their customers for the most basic package energy companies offer, the so-called basic tariff.

Soaring wholesale energy prices mean that the majority of the population is now on base tariffs.

However, some experts believe that switching between energy suppliers is set to begin again later this year and we will see relatively competitive fixed-price deals offered in the coming months.

How has the government helped?

In addition to the 400 energy bill discounts ending in March, the government announced a $900 cash grant to more than 8 million eligible means-tested benefit claimants, including those eligible for universal credits, pension credits and tax credits. There are 3 installments between this spring and the spring of 2024. There will also be separate payments of 150 for more than 6 million people with disabilities scheduled for summer and 300 for more than 8 million pensioners during the winter of 2023-24.

