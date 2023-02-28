EU Secretary-General Ursula von der Leyen meets with King in the UK for Brexit negotiations | british news





Ursula von der Leyen met the King in Windsor this afternoon discussing changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol with the Prime Minister.

Charles and the European Commission president sat down for tea on Monday after signing the Northern Ireland Protocol Agreement with Rishi Sunak.

A Royal Palace spokesman said: “The King is delighted to see a world leader visiting the UK and it is the government’s advice that he should do so.”

A spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office said, “We do not comment on whether or not there were discussions with the palace.

“But it is customary for the government to give advice to the king, such as a visit to the palace or a meeting.”

Sky political correspondent Rob Powell said of the meeting:

“The political risk for the Prime Minister is that it further worsens the mood in Northern Ireland and makes it harder for him to sell an agreement there.”

Image: Volodymyr Zelensky Meets King Charles

Former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader and Northern Ireland’s first minister, Baroness Arlene Foster, said the meeting at Windsor Castle was “stupid and will be conducted very badly”.

Earlier, Sky News reported that King Charles lined up at number 10 to meet von der Leyen on Saturday, but the meeting was cancelled.

A source close to the negotiations said the King’s intervention over the weekend was certainly an attempt to sell the protocol domestically.

But other government sources are deeply concerned that this is politicizing the new king even before his coronation.

King’s intervention ‘surprise’ on the day of the Brexit deal

The inclusion of a king in any part of this moment is surprising and it’s easy to see why many would consider this a deal-approving monarch.

The golden rule of the British Constitution is that the monarch is not involved in party politics.

The king rules and his government rules. Any agreement on trade with Northern Ireland is difficult to dispute. It is a political issue, divisive and controversial.

To distance themselves from the King’s requested proposal, a Palace source said: “The King is delighted to see a world leader visiting Britain and it is the government’s advice that he should do so.”

Of course, the King regularly meets with leaders on a diplomatic level in their day-to-day business. However, it is impossible to exclude the political part from this meeting due to timing.

The conference report leaked and was destroyed just hours later.

The King would not like the suggestion that he be politically neutral. There is one thing he made clear in his first speech as his overlord.

Perhaps that explains why his first foreign visits as monarch are expected to be to two European countries: France and Germany.

Former cabinet minister and Brexiteer leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told Sky News: “If there was a plan to bring the King in before there is a domestic political agreement, it would be unconstitutional.”

Other parties said they were suspicious of even bringing the King into negotiations and condemned the move.

“I don’t see how the idea of ​​including the King could ever cross anyone’s mind,” said Peter Kyle, Labor’s Shadow Northern Ireland Minister. I realize that this is an unwise policy.” “

Downing Street defended the decision to advise the king to meet with the head of the European Union as Britain and the bloc sign a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

