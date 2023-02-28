Breakthrough for Northern Ireland and England





Since the UK left the EU in 2020, special trade rules for Northern Ireland have been a source of resentment and division. The so-called Northern Ireland Protocol was poorly negotiated, then partially disavowed, and then largely ignored by Britain, threatening a trade war with the EU. The protocol’s reforms, agreed to by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, should not only ease trade, but establish more constructive relations between the UK and the EU.

The Windsor Framework, negotiated with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, marks a pivotal moment for the UK post-Brexit. The pragmatic prime minister defeated his party’s hardline opponents by pushing for something he believed could yield beneficial results. With any luck, this deal could yet start a normalization of UK-EU relations and UK politics.

Boris Johnson’s EU exit agreement left Northern Ireland within the EU’s single commodity market, so checks were imposed on goods coming in from Britain to avoid creating an unstable land border with the island’s south. The resulting trade friction felt that relations with Britain had weakened among unionists who wanted the area to remain in Britain.

Attempting to negotiate reform was a huge gamble for Sunak. While he appears to have won over some prominent Brexitists, key members of the Euro-sceptic Tory Party may prove immovable. Labor rightfully expressed its support for the Prime Minister’s agreement in the parliamentary vote, but it will obviously make political capital out of the Conservative division.

Unless the protocol is renegotiated, it is unclear whether the Democratic Unionist Party, which boycotted power-sharing in Northern Ireland, will go far enough to accept the Windsor regime. So the agreement may not yet achieve the other big goal of returning the devolved government to Belfast. However, Sunak is right in deciding that he is better served by Britain’s broader interests by pushing his own deal.

The Prime Minister appears to have achieved more than his party expected. Perhaps a sign that he has built up a trust in Brussels. If working as intended, Sunak could claim to ensure smooth flow of trade within the UK by creating green lanes in Irish ports with minimal checks on goods destined for Northern Ireland. red lane. EU negotiators have moved less on key legal issues. However, while the European Court of Justice has final say on single market issues in Northern Ireland, its role is limited and London, not Brussels, will control VAT and state assistance in the region.

Crucially, the deal provides the Northern Ireland Parliament with an emergency brake on changes to EU commodity rules, with significant and lasting implications for everyday life as the UK government vetoes if the brake is pulled. This provides a potential incentive for the DUP to participate in the Northern Ireland Parliament, or face criticism.

The deal moves the UK off a collision course with the EU and into a reset. Von der Leyen suggested that the UK could quickly begin work on participating in the 95 billion Horizons program, which would win huge prizes for the scientific community. The deal could help Sunak cross a small boat in the English Channel when he meets Frances Emmanuel Macron next month.

Above all, in a Europe transformed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Windsor Framework offers the possibility of seamless engagement between London and its EU partners. Assuming we can safely sail through Westminster, we can finally start to drain some of the Brexit year’s poison.

