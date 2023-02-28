White House backs down from regulating US investment in China





The White House and National Security Council declined to comment.

An order along those lines would be far more modest than some of the investment restrictions Biden and Congress considered last year. Next, policymakers proposed creating a government review panel that could deny U.S. deals in a wide range of Chinese industries, including microchips, AI, quantum computing, clean energy and biotech. when they believed that national security was threatened.

Deviating from those plans would represent a setback for Chinese hawks in the White House, who have waged a campaign to undermine Beijing’s high-tech industries, and could slow the momentum toward strategic separation or decoupling between industries. American and Chinese. And it would underscore how, even as diplomatic relations between Washington and Beijing crumble, strong economic interests continue to bind the United States and China.

Administration and congressional officials who have advocated a tougher line with China will be very disappointed if the eventual order lacks the power to reject deals between U.S. and Chinese companies, said Eric Sayers, a former US Indo-Pacific staff member. Command under the Trump administration.

But even a scaled-down executive order would represent a new chapter for federal oversight of U.S. businesses overseas. Until recently, the US government largely gave American companies free rein in the world’s second-largest economy. But China’s use of U.S. technology and funding to develop its advanced microchips, weapons systems and other defense industries has prompted national security officials to advocate for greater surveillance in recent years. years. The executive action reviewing so-called outward investment represents the next step in this campaign to curb Chinese tech development, albeit less aggressive than previous plans.

While this [executive order] is the first official step, we shouldn’t expect it to be the last, said Sayers, now chief executive of consulting firm DC Beacon Global Strategies. He noted that past investment screening policies, such as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, had taken decades to be fully established. It will likely be an additive process that will develop over time through both executive powers and legislative action, he said.

While the final order is still pending, the administration is likely to set up a pilot program under which U.S. companies striking new deals with Chinese artificial intelligence and quantum computing firms would have to disclose details. to government authorities. Biotechnology and clean energy deals will now likely be excluded from the initial executive order, the knowledgeable people said, although regulatory efforts may be extended after the pilot program and opportunities for comment from industry and outside groups.

Such an order would represent a setback for national security leaders in the White House, led by the National Security Council, who have argued for a more aggressive approach. Last September, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a speech that the administration would aim to undermine Chinese development in a number of AI, quantum, chip, biotech and clean energy that were the subject of the initial discussions on the executive order.

But despite ongoing tensions over Taiwan and the recent watch-balloon debacle, the administration has since tightened its approach at the behest of the Treasury Department, which has long opposed an aggressive approach to overseas investment. and has been meeting with American financial companies since last fall. Momentum for the NSC’s more aggressive approach also slowed after the departure last fall of one of Sullivan’s top lawmakers, Peter Harrell, who had helped lead the economic campaign against Beijing.

Momentum in Congress also appears to have slowed. Over the past two years, lawmakers have debated bipartisan legislation that would have established a new federal review panel headed by the U.S. Trade Representative with broad authority to review and deny U.S. investments across a broad spectrum. of the Chinese economy. But they ultimately failed to attach the bill to Congress’ CHIPS law last year or the annual defense spending bill.

Now some Republicans in the House are pushing for a narrower approach, with House Financial Services Committee leaders pushing legislation that would expand the federal government’s ability to blacklist Chinese companies, but not create a new authority. federal oversight. For the United States to compete with China, we cannot be more like the Communist Party of China, President Patrick McHenry told a hearing earlier this month.

The debate will now turn to the Senate, where the Banking Committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday on sanctions, export controls and other tools like outbound investment screening. While President Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) has generally supported efforts to increase surveillance of American companies in China, it remains unclear what changes he and Ranking Member Tim Scott (RS.C.) will seek to bring to the last debated bipartisan bill. year.

