As UK supermarkets ration fruits and vegetables, many blame Brexit for the shortage.





Shortages of certain fruits and vegetables have forced UK supermarkets to ration supplies. This situation is likely to continue for some time and leads to concerns about price increases. But how did Britain get to this point? Most officials say bad weather and rising energy prices are to blame, but some observers are pointing the finger at Brexit.

With the UK experiencing shortages of some fruits and vegetables, several supermarket chains have had to limit the number of products each customer can purchase. Some only allow 3 tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers per person.

The British government blamed the shortage on extreme weather conditions in Spain and North Africa, which affect the harvest of most fruits and vegetables consumed in the UK at this time of year.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), the trade association representing UK retailers, said the shortage is expected to last for several weeks until the UK’s growing season kicks off in the spring, providing shops with an alternative supply source.

Environment Minister Therese Coffey caused an uproar on Thursday by suggesting that Britons should eat less tomatoes and more turnips, fueling a debate about the cause of the tomato shortage. Many say bad weather and rising energy prices are to blame, but point your finger at the UK government and Brexit.

extreme weather conditions

Exceptionally cold weather in Spain, flooding in Morocco and storms that severely disrupted the transport of goods are just some of the reasons the UK is experiencing fruit and vegetable shortages, according to the BRC. During the winter, the UK imports around 95% of its tomatoes and 90% of its lettuce from Spain and North Africa.

However, Britain has also experienced extreme weather conditions. A heat wave earlier this year marked the fourth hottest summer on record, with temperatures exceeding 40C for the first time. In December, the country suffered a series of bitter and long frosts.

This makes it difficult for the UK to rely on local producers or the Netherlands, another major food trading partner. Rising electricity prices have forced farmers in both countries to reduce their use of greenhouses and focus their efforts on winter crops.

energy crisis

After the war in Ukraine, the Netherlands was hit hard by an energy crisis. “Energy prices were 200% more expensive in September than in the same month last year.”

The Netherlands, the fifth largest economy in the European Union (EU), is trying to end its dependence on Russian gas and currently has the highest inflation rate in Europe, once exceeding 17%.

Tim O’Malley, CEO of Nationwide Produce, one of the UK’s biggest fresh food producers, told the BBC last week that prices could rise in the coming weeks due to shortages.

UK retailers must find alternative sources of supply and rely on locally produced crops. The National Farmers Union, the country’s main agricultural union, has asked the government for a support plan for producers. GOV.UK announced last week that over 168 million or 190 million had already been distributed to UK farmers.

Rachael Flaszczak, who runs a cafe near Manchester, told the BBC that they were struggling to get eggs, tomatoes, spinach and rockets. “We go to the supermarket the next day to pick up stock, and we see only empty, overturned boxes.” She even suggested a completely different cause. “There is no shortage [in the EU]So it has to do with Brexit.

Blame it on Brexit?

Shortages of certain fruits and vegetables may be “the tip of the iceberg”, according to farmers’ unions, which say Brexit rules are one reason the UK is currently experiencing this.

TheGuardian quoted union vice-president Tom Bradshaw as saying the shortage was probably an indirect result of Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

“It’s really interesting that we didn’t source anything, or very little, from Morocco before Brexit,” he said. “But we had to go further and now these climate shocks are becoming more and more pervasive and have a real impact on the food on our shelves today.”

Justin King, former CEO of Sainsburys (the UK’s second-largest supermarket chain), is one of many experts who agree with Bradshaw. He told LBC Radio that the supermarket sector has been “horribly affected” by Brexit.

To expose the reality of recent food shortages across the UK, continental Europeans on social media shared photos of well-stocked supermarket shelves.

Mick Hucknall, lead singer of British pop group Simply Red, has asked his Twitter followers in continental Europe to post pictures of their supermarket shelves, also tacitly condemning Brexit.

“For the sake of fairness to balance, can some of your mainland European friends post pictures of supermarket food shortages?” he tweeted.

Many, especially in France, obliged.

Some people claim Brexit is to blame. “The reason there are food shortages in the UK and there are no food shortages in Spain or anywhere else in the European Union is because of Brexit, and also the food supply,” said Liz Webster, president of Food Production, Agriculture or Save British Farming.

In an interview with LBC, she said the only solution to the shoe shortage was to return to a single market and customs union “as soon as possible”.

Crop science expert Jim Monaghan offered a more nuanced view in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Farming Today program. “I’ve never talked to a business that said Brexit has gotten easier. Opinions vary as to the extent of the problem. It has made labor more difficult. Moving crops between Europe and the UK has become more difficult, but there are other issues not related to Brexit. there is,” he said. These include disastrous weather conditions, an energy crisis and transportation problems caused by recent nationwide strikes.

According to the BBC, some UK wholesalers, importers and retailers dismiss the idea that Brexit is the cause of shortages, claiming EU member Ireland is also experiencing a Brexit. They say lower domestic production, more complex supply chains, and more price-sensitive markets are more to blame for the food shortage than Brexit.

