The Last of Us Mall and Arcade: setting the scene with Mortal Kombat game





SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for Episode 7 of “The Last of Us,” now airing on HBO Max.

“The Last of Us” production designer John Paino’s biggest challenge is bringing the beloved video game world to life and filling the HBO show with Easter eggs. This week, Paino delivers one of his most significant nods to date in a “blink and miss moment.”

Named after the game’s downloadable expansion pack, Episode 7, titled “Left Behind”, explores Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) backstory before she met Joel (Pedro Pascal) and reveals what happened the night she found out she was immune to cordyceps infection. In the present, Ellie desperately tries to save Joel’s life after he was stabbed in the last episode. In doing so, she recalls one of the happiest and saddest days of her life. The episode flashes back to when Ellie’s friend and her crush Riley (Storm Reid) sneak her into an abandoned mall. Tragically, the two are attacked and bitten by clickers after a night of fun. It was that night that Ellie found out she was immune, but Riley unfortunately wasn’t so lucky.

Paino says the concept behind the mall was a date night and an eye-opening time for Ellie to see the world before the infected rose. He built between 20 and 25 storefronts, with remnants of real places such as Foot Locker, Victoria’s Secret and Panda Express covered in dirt and vines. “We have to choose and create these stores. It was great to use their logos, and we were able to play with what they are, the luxury stores and the codes behind them. Creating American Girl’s spooky store was fun to do,” Paino says.

Her creative brief was that the mall would be a double-edged sword for Ellie. “She’s fascinated by lingerie and can’t believe people have had time for it, but it’s sad because she’s denied what’s typical for us, like understanding the larger world outside trying to stay alive,” he said.

Paino hoped to find an American-style mall in Calgary, Canada, where ‘The Last of Us’ filmed: “I’m a kid in the 70s and the mall was a temple. The size of 10 football pitches. I spent a lot of time there and in the video game room. So we were hoping to find something like that. We found an abandoned mall that was completely stripped bare and had no second floor. We built the rooftops and the stores, but what they look like from the balcony is CGI because our mall didn’t have a second floor.

As for Raja’s Arcade, Paino says it’s the biggest Easter egg. While his interiors were based on other arcades, Paino says, “We copied the name, which is in the game, and we copied the facade. We gave it a bit of retro with games like ‘Frogger’, ‘Tetris’ and ‘Mortal Kombat’.

Paino says all of the games in the arcade set worked because creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann wanted everything to be as real as possible. However, these retro gaming monitors were made from a cathode ray tube (CRT), which meant that when the cameras were rolling, the images weren’t clear. “We rebuilt them on LED screens,” says Paino.

The mall merry-go-round was brought in from another location. “He was actually in this mall, but when he went out of business, another mall took him, so we made a deal to rent him out,” Paino says.

A team dismantled the carousel and shipped it to the set. The central panel contained images related to the Calgary Stampede, a rodeo festival. “We put reflective panels around the center that were awful and uneven to add to the hallucinatory feel because it all feels like a fever dream,” Paino explains.

In the first “Last of Us” game, a poster of the fictional film “Dawn of the Wolf” can be seen in the bedroom of Joel’s daughter, Sarah. A poster for the film’s sequel can be seen later when Ellie and Joel are traveling through Boston. In “The Last of Us: Part II”, Ellie spots an old poster of “Dawn of the Wolf II” while in Seattle.

“It’s this nod to ‘Twilight,'” Paino says. “It was such a mall thing to have and fun to bring that in.” Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that this is the second time “Dawn of the Wolf” has been featured on the show. “We had a movie theater that you didn’t see a lot in the first episode, and people come out of it, but it was playing there.”

