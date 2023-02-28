The EU and UK have signed a new agreement on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules.





London CNN —

Britain and the European Union have reached agreement on new trade rules for Northern Ireland to tackle a tricky issue that has heightened post-Brexit tensions in Europe and the island of Ireland.

The deal could potentially address one of the most challenging and contentious aspects of Britain’s separation from the EU: import and border checks in Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, but shares a border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state.

Speaking at a press conference in Windsor near London, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the new deal, dubbed the Windsor Framework, would provide smooth trade flow within the UK, protect Northern Ireland’s position in the UK and safeguard Northern Ireland’s sovereignty. .

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged strained relations between the UK and the EU after Brexit. She said the two parties needed new solutions to get the most out of their partnership. She pointed to UK-EU cooperation on Ukraine and said they should listen to each other’s concerns very carefully.

The purpose of the deal is to address issues created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, an addendum to the Brexit agreement reached by Boris Johnson and the EU in 2019. Ireland aligns with the EU. That is, there is no need to check goods between republics and states. The Windsor Framework will replace the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The two leaders put forward three essential areas where new transactions will improve the protocol.

Sunak said the deal would protect free trade flows between the UK and Northern Ireland by creating green and red lanes for goods entering Northern Ireland. Goods likely to enter the Republic of Ireland are placed in the red lane for inspection prior to entry into Northern Ireland.

Goods destined to remain in Northern Ireland will flow freely, Sunak said. New rules affecting different products, such as product labeling, will be phased in at different times in order to implement the framework as smoothly as possible.

The prime minister said the deal allowed Britain and the EU to protect Northern Ireland’s position within the Union by allowing the UK government to determine the VAT rates applicable to Northern Ireland. EU. He said this would allow recent policies, such as the reforms to lower pint prices in British pubs, to now apply to Northern Ireland.

Finally, he also announced the new Stormont brake, which would allow Northern Ireland’s mandated government to apply emergency brakes on new EU legislation being imposed on the province.

This would establish a clear process for a democratically elected parliament to put the emergency brakes on for changes in EU goods, rules that will have important and lasting impacts on everyday life, Sunak said.

He added that the Westminster government would have the right to veto the law if the Northern Ireland government puts the brakes on it.

The Stormont break will be the most controversial part of the deal, as it calls into question the imposition of EU law on sovereign states. The brake uses an older mechanism present in the Belfast Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland in 1998, but confusion is inevitable as to how the brake will be used.

Tensions between Westminster and Northern Ireland will rise unless the Northern Ireland government puts the brakes on and the British government vetoes it. If one party in the Northern Ireland government wants to use the brakes but the other doesn’t (the Northern Irish government must be made up of both Federalist and Republican politicians), the Westminster government may in fact have to pick a side. there is.

British government officials hinted at a briefing on Monday that there was some flexibility in what would happen in these circumstances. It is clear from the noise in London and Brussels that the deal was negotiated in a way that assumed in good faith what seemed impossible only a few months ago.

The announcement of the deal will also raise questions about the future of British politics. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has argued in recent weeks that Sunak should not scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol Act, which effectively allowed the British government to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Both Sunak and von der Leyen made it clear that the bill had the potential to take away Johnson’s political career.

Von der Leyen arrived in Britain on Monday for final talks with Sunak ahead of a statement on the deal in the House of Commons. Von der Leyens’ schedule also includes a tea with King Charles III at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Now that the deal is in place, Sunak faces potential political backlash from hard-line Eurosceptics in the Conservative Party, although many prominent Brexiteers have blessed the deal.

The meeting between Von der Leyens and the King proved controversial. The King would be delighted to meet any world leader if they visited the UK and it was the government’s advice that he should do so, the palace said in announcing the sit-in.

According to royal sources, the meeting will be an opportunity for Charles to discuss topics including the war in Ukraine and climate change.

However, it was criticized by some prominent unionist figures. Former Northern Ireland First Secretary Arlene Foster said in her tweets that she cannot believe No 10 would ask King HM to intervene in the finalization of such a controversial deal. Its erratic and will go down very badly in NI.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, signed by Boris Johnson with Brussels, attempted to recognize the delicate situation that Brexit has created for Northern Ireland.

Typically, infrastructure such as customs is required for borders to exist between EU member states and non-EU countries such as the UK. But during the sectarian conflict known as the Troubles, security posts along the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were targeted by paramilitary groups fighting for a united Ireland.

Theoretically, the Northern Ireland Protocol was intended to eliminate the need for border infrastructure. It was agreed that Northern Ireland would remain within the EU’s regulatory realm and that goods coming into Northern Ireland from the UK would effectively be checked prior to arrival and impose maritime boundaries.

It outraged the pro-British Unionist community in Northern Ireland, who claimed they were cutting themselves off from the rest of Britain and moving closer to a republic. Disputes over the agreement have in part been a barrier to the restoration of Northern Ireland’s parliament, which has been suspended since 2017. Power sharing between unionists and Republicans is a key part of the Good Friday Agreement. end of trouble.

The controversy also affected trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the extent that Britain did not fully implement the Protocol.

Undoubtedly the biggest problem in Northern Ireland right now is the lack of government. The Belfast Accords require the Northern Ireland government to be composed of representatives from the Federalist and Republican communities.

Disagreements over many things, including the Protocol, have resulted in the collapse of the government and the Democratic Unionist Party (the largest coalition party) has felt cut off from the rest of the UK as it is in the EU’s regulated sphere and is subject to new EU laws.

The agreement would make things less complex and solve the problem of EU law being imposed, but there would still be less friction between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland than between Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom.

It’s also worth noting that Stormont Brake can only work when government is present, and via a stick, not a carrot, you can finally restore government in Belfast.

It depends on who you ask. Trade between the two has been hampered since Britain left the EU’s regulatory reserve. This has affected all manner of business, with delays in retailers not being able to import fresh food in a timely manner and exporters abandoning their business in Europe because it is too expensive.

The Bank of England says Brexit has exacerbated inflation in the country and dampened investment in the country.

But Brexiteers are quick to dismiss Brexit’s displeasure with economics as part of larger structural issues, such as the war in Ukraine and the recovery from the Covid pandemic.

It’s worth noting that the deal only addresses certain issues surrounding Northern Ireland’s unique status, but doesn’t change anything about the rest of the UK.

The EU is overjoyed. Brussels, by and large, wants to stop thinking about Brexit, which has been significantly down the list of priorities for 2020 and beyond.

Sunak will be happy now. Prominent Brexiteers have approved the deal in what is likely to be his biggest problem at home. The situation could unravel as MPs scrutinize the deal, but the possibility of a Conservative Party rebellion was the biggest risk for Prime Minister Sunak to deliver the fatal blow.

European officials are vaguely amused that the UK is still debating Brexit and privately note that the UK has been unable to implement its own accord, a sign that the balance of power is firmly in Brussels. But the quickest way to get European diplomats to boil is to ask questions about Brexit.

That said, this deal was actually negotiated in good faith. The flexibility demonstrated by the EU and its willingness to leave certain legal issues ambiguous demonstrates a dramatic improvement in trust.

The US president has repeatedly said that his priority is to protect the Belfast Agreement. In theory, this deal means the risk of a tight border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is off the cards for a while. But that doesn’t mean the tension will be relieved. Especially if the Unionist community is feeling the hardships.

