‘The Last of Us’ hailed by menstrual cup companies for product focus





Not only is “The Last of Us” attracting large television audiences and generating buzz, it is now receiving accolades from menstrual cup companies for promoting the product and increasing sales.

No big spoilers here, but if you missed last week’s episode…you didn’t see the main character, Ellie, get a menstrual cup. At first, Ellie, who was born in a post-apocalyptic world, seems a little confused, but then she gets excited once she realizes what it is…saying “disgusting” with a smile on her face. face.

As the scene moved fast, fans jumped in line to celebrate the importance of putting women’s health first and showing off a reusable alternative to tampons and pads.

A rep for The Flex Co., which makes menstrual cups, told TMZ they saw a 400% increase in sales within 2 days of the episode airing on HBO, which speaks to the “power unequaled of the media to de-stigmatize the rules”.

At Cora Life, another producer of menstrual cups, a rep says they’re thrilled to see a sustainable menstrual care product coming to such a high-profile show…and they’ve also seen a slight uptick in orders.

It should be noted that “Last of Us” did not represent a specific brand, but obviously this prompted consumers to search for them.

depiction of the menstrual cup on this week’s The Last of Us that’s what we like to see

— Emma Keith (@emma_ckeith) February 20, 2023 @emma_ckeith

Lena Cup is also getting more traction – one rep says the market has been “boosted” by HBO’s shoutout, and they all hope the scene normalizes menstrual cup giveaways.

While the folks at Cora Life say some viewers tuning in might not have known what the menstrual cup was…they do now, and that makes the scene even more powerful.

