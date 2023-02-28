Intense solar storm supercharges northern lights over Britain (pictured)





A powerful solar wind is blowing from the Sun these days, lighting up skies with auroras as far south as London, and forecasters predict more auroras as another solar outburst is set to arrive later on Monday (27 February). .

From Sunday (February 26) to Monday, incredible auroras were on display across the UK, even as far south as Wiltshire’s iconic Stonehenge monument (Opens in a new tab).

With reports of auroral sightings pouring in from Scotland, northern Wales, Ireland and southern England, stunned skywatchers flocked to share the photos on Twitter.

Northern Ireland photographer Evan Boyce experienced a memorable night chasing the Northern Lights. Even though it was his first ever polar-light adventure, he had amazing results.

“I first picked up the camera during the COVID lockdown and have been wanting to capture the aurora ever since,” Boyce told Space.com via email. “Living in Northern Ireland is quite difficult considering how far south we are compared to where you can normally see the Northern Lights.”

Related: Where to see the Northern Lights: 2023 guide to aurora borealis

He added that all previous attempts at tracking the aurora had been marred by overcast weather. On Sunday night, Boyce drove to the beach between the villages of Bangor and Donaghadee, a short drive from Northern Ireland’s capital, Belfast. There he captured the eerie green and red glow over historic buildings against a starry sky.

“I can’t believe how lucky I am,” said Boyce. “Judging by the reactions of other local photographers, the intensity and color last night was unusual.”

Stuart Atkinson, who lives in the popular Lake District Nature Park in northwest England, is a much more seasoned astrophotographer than Boyce. Atkinson, a contributor to Space.com’s sister magazine All About Space, captured a series of hellish red auroras after what he described as a “desperate aurora hunt” destroyed by the weather.

“I took the image last night from a place called Shap. It’s probably one of the highest locations in my area and far enough north of where I live to get a better view of the aurora than I do from home,” Atkinson said. said Atkinson. Space.com “Conditions last night were very poor at first, almost cloudless, but after an hour or so a large gap appeared and I was able to get a few pictures. I’m very happy with the results.”

Astrophotographer Stuart Atkinson captured the aurora borealis in England’s Lake District Nature Park (Image credit: Stuart Atkinson).

However, he added that the natural colors seen in the sky were much more subdued than in the photos he produced.

“The long exposure, sensitive sensor and high ISO all improved the colors,” said Atkinson. “Visually, the aurora was pale gray-green on the bottom and pale pink on the top.”

Reports of aurora sightings have emerged from across the Atlantic. In addition to the traditional aurora photography hotspots in Canada and Alaska, some minor sightings have been reported in Ohio and New York State.

Aurora at Stonehenge last night 😲😍❤️💚💙💛 📷 Stonehenge Drone scapes courtesy of FB #Aurora #auroraborealis #northernlights #stonehenge #stars #astro #OMG #beautiful pic.twitter.com/YNgROjYPr6 Feb 27, 2023

see more

According to the UK’s Space Weather Forecast Met Office (Opens in a new tab), this spectacle was the result of two solar physics phenomena occurring simultaneously. Currently, so-called coronal holes are open to the Sun’s magnetic field, through which streams of solar wind are ejected at a higher rate than usual. In addition to that, a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), a powerful burst of solar plasma from an active region, or sunspot, ejected from the Sun on Friday, February 24, arrived last night.

The solar wind is a stream of charged particles that constantly flows from the sun’s upper atmosphere into surrounding space. These particles interact with particles in Earth’s atmosphere to trigger aurora displays. When the flow of the solar wind is low, auroras can only be seen at the poles, where the planet’s magnetic field funnels particles deep into Earth’s atmosphere. However, the CME and fast solar wind flow from the coronal hole can display auroras much further from the poles.

The colors you see on aurora displays result from a specific reaction between solar wind particles and chemical compounds present in the air.

“Different gases glow in different colors,” Affelia Wibisono, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London, told Space.com via email. She writes, “Oxygen glows green, while blue and purple are emitted by nitrogen. Even high-altitude oxygen can emit a deep red color, while nitrogen can glow pink, if the incoming charged particles are particularly active.”

Aurora chasers are on standby tonight as another powerful CME is scheduled to arrive today. The Met Office predicts strong G3 geomagnetic storms that should produce more spectacular auroral displays, but could also cause minor problems with satellite operators and power grids in northern latitudes.

Follow Tereza Pultarova on Twitter @TerezaPultarova. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/aurora-displays-british-isles-february-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos