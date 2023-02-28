Canada’s Destructive ‘Super Pigs’ Threaten Northern US | Smart News





Feral pigs have been present in the southern United States for hundreds of years. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under CC BY-NC 3.0

Feral pigs have terrorized the American South for decades, destroying farmers’ crops, preying on native species and carrying a variety of pathogens that can spread to humans. The animals have mostly stayed in warmer regions, such as Texas and Florida, but they still manage to cause an estimated $2.1 billion in damage each year.

Now, the colder regions of the United States may soon have their own porcine enemies: the Canadian super pigs. These giant, intelligent hybrids of domestic pigs and boars are about to invade from the north.

We have already documented occurrences of pigs within ten miles of the US border. Quite honestly, I think there have been some in Manitoba who have been to North Dakota in the last five or six years, said Ryan Brook, who leads the Canadian Feral Swine Research Project from the University of Saskatchewan at Field and Streams Sage Marshall. There is no physical or biological boundary at the Canada-US border. There is hardly any type of fencing to speak of. There is a real risk that pigs will move south in the United States

Wild pigs are not native to the Americas. They were first brought to the West Indies in 1493 by Christopher Columbus, then introduced to the American continent in 1539, when the conquistador Hernando de Soto landed in Florida to plunder and colonize the southeastern United States. His small herd of 13 pigs soon grew to 700. The animals abandoned or escaped on these European excursions formed the continent’s first feral pig populations.

In the early 1900s, wild Eurasian boars were brought to the United States for recreational hunting. These boars bred with the existing feral pigs, forming hybrids. Today feral hog populations have spread across the southeastern United States and are made up of wild boars, feral hogs, and crosses of the two. Although these groups have differences, they all share the same scientific name and are considered invasive. Now the estimated feral pig population in the country has exploded to over six million.

They lived a benign existence until, you know, probably three or four decades ago when we started seeing these quick excursions into areas that we hadn’t seen before, Michael Marlow, deputy program director for the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Feral Swine Damage Management Program. , tells the Guardians Adam Gabbatt.

Compared to the United States, Canada has been struggling with feral pigs since quite recently, when they were brought from Europe in the 1980s to be raised on farms. Farmers created the super pigs, breeding their pigs with wild populations to train larger varieties that provided more meat and were easier to slaughter, according to the Guardian. These pigs typically weigh between 120 and 250 pounds, although one has been recorded at 661 pounds.

All the experts said back then: Well, no worries. If ever a wild pig or wild boar escaped from a farm, it would not survive a western Canadian winter. He would just be frozen to death, Brook tells the Guardian.

But these pigs surprised the experts. Their large size and ingenuity made the animals resistant to the Canadian cold. One of the things they do to survive is tunnel through the snow, Brook tells Field and Stream. The animals line their snow caves with cattails to insulate them and keep them warm. If you leave early in the morning on a cold day, you may see steam rising from the tops of the nests.

Now, feral pigs have a range of around 300,300 square miles in Canada, according to a 2019 survey. Over the past decade, they have expanded their range by nearly 34,000 square miles per year. These pigs eat Canadian crops such as wheat, barley and canola, wrote Andrea Anderson for National Geographic in 2020, and they are opportunistic omnivores, which means they will gobble up just about anything they get. can small mammals, reptiles, eggs, nuts, saplings and even deer fawns. Their entrenchment causes soil erosion and can lead to the destruction of culturally significant sites, such as cemeteries. They also carry diseases such as porcine brucellosis, pseudorabies, leptospirosis and trichinosis.

We should be worried, because we know the biology, Brook told National Geographic. They’re called an eco-train wreck for a reason.

