How To See The Aurora Tonight In The UK





The northern lights, or Aurora Borealis, were seen as far south as Cornwall, England, on Sunday night and are likely to be seen again on Monday night. Stargazing at Home columnist Abigail Beall explains:

Space February 27, 2023

Aurora seen from Dukes Pass, Trossachs, England, on the night of February 26th.

Race Maguire/Alamy

On Sunday evening, the aurora borealis, or Aurora Borealis, was visible further south than usual and was also visible from Cornwall in south-west England. The display of green and red blinking lights in the night sky created by particles in the sun is a marvel to behold. But don’t worry if you missed the show on Sunday. There are still opportunities to view this week, especially on Monday.

What is Aurora?

They are created by the solar wind, or streams of charged particles moving in the outer layers of the corona. Blasts of the solar wind, called solar flares, strike the Earth’s magnetic field and act as a shield around the planet that deflects most particles. However, at the weakest points around the poles, some penetrate the upper atmosphere and collide with gas molecules to excite or energize them. When these molecules lose energy again, they release photons of light that create auroras.

The type of excited molecule, together with the collision height, determines the color of the aurora. The most common are pale yellows and greens from oxygen molecules about 120 to 180 km above. Red auroras, which occur less frequently, are produced from oxygen about 200 km above the ground, while reddish-purple auroras arise from nitrogen below 100 km.

When is the best time to see the northern lights?

If the solar wind is strong, you can see the aurora as soon as it gets dark.

Where can I see the northern lights tonight?

The stronger the solar flare, the further south you can see it. It takes about a day for the particles to travel to Earth, so you can predict how strong the aurora will be a day in advance. The UK Meteorological Office said it was possible to see lights again in central or southern England on Monday night. For the rest of the week, keep an eye on forecasts like the Met Office and other aurora forecasting apps.

When to look for traffic lights?

There are websites and organizations that monitor the sun that can give you forecasts for the coming days or even weeks. For example, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration site provides observations over the past three days along with a 30-minute forecast for solar activity. This is measured using the planet’s K-index, or Kp, on a scale of 0 to 9. The higher the value, the higher the activity. A Kp value of 8 is usually required to see illumination with the naked eye in central England. AuroraWatch UK, a free app, also provides aurora forecasts every 30 minutes, and you can set up email notifications to make sure you’re ready to see the celestial light show.

How can I see the Northern Lights?

Go to a dark place as far away from light pollution as possible. If you don’t know where to go, find a dark spot and look at the northern horizon. Then you have to wait and let your eyes adjust. But don’t expect to see the stunning, brightly colored auroras seen in the pictures. To the naked eye, auroras are much more subtle and can be difficult to spot the first time you try them. If you have a camera with a digital display, it can help you determine if you’re viewing the aurora through the display. Sometimes auroras appear greenish-white to the eye, but can appear very greenish on camera. Keep an eye on the weather forecast as you won’t be able to see the aurora if the sky is cloudy.

How to take a picture of the display

Most smartphone cameras can capture the aurora’s green hue. If you have a digital camera and tripod, set a shutter speed of a few seconds and try a long exposure.

