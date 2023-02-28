US Marshals Service ransomware attack affects ‘sensitive law enforcement information’





A ransomware attack on the US Marshals Service affected a computer system containing sensitive law enforcement information, including personal information belonging to investigative targets, a US Marshals Service spokesperson said late Monday. .

The affected system contains sensitive law enforcement information, including court process returns, administrative information, and personally identifiable information regarding subjects of USMS investigations, third parties, and certain USMS employees. spokesman Drew Wade said in a statement.

The Marshals Service, which manages federal prisoners across the United States and prosecutes fugitives, discovered the hack and data theft from its network on February 17. The service disconnected the affected system and the Department of Justice initiated a forensic investigation, Wade said in the statement.

The Justice Department later determined it was a major incident, the statement said. A major incident is a hack large enough to require a federal agency to notify Congress.

A senior official familiar with the matter told CNN that no data related to the witness protection program was obtained during the incident.

The Department of Justice investigation into the incident is ongoing.

NBC News first reported the incident.

This is at least the second major malicious cyber incident to affect US federal law enforcement in February.

The FBI had to act to contain malicious activity on part of its computer network earlier this month, CNN first reported at the time. FBI officials believe the incident involved an FBI computer system used in investigations of child sexual abuse images, two sources briefed on the matter told CNN.

There was no immediate indication that the US Marshals Service and FBI cyber incidents were linked.

