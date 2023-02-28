The Last of Us recaps episode seven, the most painful goodbye of all | Television





This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us television series. Do not read unless you have seen episodes one through seven.

I can’t help but feel torn after this seventh episode. It has nothing to do with my enjoyment or quality, but what it means for the rest of the series.

We picked up almost exactly where we left off, following Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) dagger, and ended a giant flashback a few minutes later with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) stitching it back up, after discovering a needle and some thread.

Although I’m glad even post-apocalyptic kitchens have a messy drawer, so what? Joel is still at death’s door, miles from anything approaching safety and more than 800 miles from Fireflies Hospital in Salt Lake City. Winter is coming and we only have two episodes left to conclude.

I have full faith in this series in my eyes, it barely made a misstep so the showrunners should have earned our trust. But, with episodes eight and nine supposed to come in at just 51 and 43 minutes respectively, I can’t see how it’s all going to fit together.

Three weeks earlier

The flashback sequence began with Ellie, Walkman, jogging through gym class before getting into a fight with Bethany (Ruby Lybbert) and being dragged past a friendly Capt Kwong (Terry Chen).

We then saw Riley (Storm Reid) return. As misguided entries go, sneaking out a window and putting your hand over someone’s mouth while they’re sleeping would be up there at best. During the apocalypse? It’s a miracle that Riley made it out alive.

Objects of desire Riley (Storm Reid) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) looking at a Victorias Secret store in the mall. Photography: Warner Media/HBO

From then on, as they encountered the corpse in the hallway, drank alcohol, played with the Rileys gun, and explored the abandoned mall, the tension mounted. It was not so much a question of whether infected people would appear, but when and how many.

The dialogue along the way was lively and funny, showing that even when the world has gone to hell and your best friend leaves you to join the revolutionaries, there’s still time to laugh. And crush.

Just as last week’s episode served up spectacular cinematography, this week was no less beautiful, despite taking place within the confines of a ramshackle mall. The photo of Ellie looking over the balcony as Riley turned on the light was stunning.

After walking up electric stairs, we got a lesson in the logic of looting. Shoes were highly sought after, soap and lingerie less so. I can understand why no one was thinking about sexy panties while cordyceps took over the planet, but a few bars of soap probably wouldn’t have been in the way.

If nothing else, Victorias Secret’s fully stocked storefront gave Ellie a moment to ponder desire and wonder if Riley could ever see her that way. For the first and only time so far, we saw a moment of conceit as Ellie checked her hair in the reflection of the shop window.

Then the carousel, more booze, the photo booth, and then some stints on the Mortal Kombat II arcade machine she and Joel encountered in episode three.

Of course, such happiness cannot last. We quickly discovered that Ellie and Riley’s glorious evening was also meant to be a painful goodbye just as we got our first glimpse of an Infected. From then on, it was only a matter of time before they were attacked, even the beautiful scene where they danced to Etta James and their eventual kiss couldn’t delay their inevitable demise.

When it finally arrived, the attack was incredibly violent, Ellie and Riley easily overpowered, the frantic camera work underscoring the horror. The realization of their stings was heartbreaking, despite having been reported from the start.

We briefly flash back to the present, after Ellies search for medical supplies, before heading back to the mall, where Riley gave Ellie two options the second time this episode ends now, or keep making the most of their time remaining together. We can all be poetic and shitty and lose our minds together.

Storm Reid as Riley, the exciting, cool, and intoxicating best friend. Picture: HBO What’s next?

We left Riley and Ellie sobbing in the mall. We know Ellie is still with us, that was of course when she found out she was immune and Riley is not. The assumption here is that Riley will turn around and Ellie will be forced to kill her best friend, presumably using the gun Riley slipped into her belt. In doing so, Shell answers the episode four question that Joels’ attacker isn’t the first person to be shot. She has already lost the person she loved most in the world. She’s not about to let the second slip through her fingers.

I don’t expect to see much of what happened in the mall, so unless next week’s episode features nothing but Ellie sitting next to Joels, mopping her forehead and biting itself to catch the occasional rabbit, expect a big leap.

We have two episodes left and, as I said earlier, I’m slightly concerned about how far we have to go, but my hopes are still high.

Notes and Observations

I made a mistake in last week’s recap when I said that a sip of Ellie from Joels’ flask might have been her first taste of alcohol. She said always disgusting, not so disgusting. As we have seen here, she had definitely had gout before. Apologies.

Is it possible that the booze and tickets the man had consumed before he died in the hallway were purchased from Joel and Tess?

The episode fairly faithfully followed the storyline of The Last of Us: Left Behind, the 2014 expansion to the main game. It’s a game of two halves, one about Ellie’s adventures with Riley, with Etta James dancing and their kiss. The other sees Ellie scouring an abandoned mall in Colorado for medical supplies to treat injured Joel before moving him to a hideout to heal and wait for the harsh winter to approach.

Good music in this episode. We started during the Ellies gym session with Pearl Jams All or None (It’s a hopeless situation / And I’m beginning to believe / That this hopeless situation / That’s what I’m trying to achieve), then we moved on to A-has Take on Me (a giant nod to The Last of Us Pt II), a lullaby version of The Cures Just Like Heaven that played on the carousel and ended with Etta Jamess I Got You Babe for the mall dance Ellie and Rileys.

Hats off to Storm Reid for this performance as Riley, the epitome of the exciting, cool, and intoxicating best friend.

This Savage Starlight comic Ellie was reading in her bedroom was similar to the one she and Sam discovered in the tunnel under Kansas City in episode five.

What did you think of episode 7? If you and your best friend were (almost) alone in a mall, what would you do? What future for Ellie and Joel? Have your say below

