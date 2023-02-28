The United States and China have a culture shock over their telephone hotline





Flags of the United States and China displayed on a table before a meeting.

Jason Lee | AFP | Getty Images

BEIJING The politically important relationship between the United States and China is vulnerable to cultural differences, such as why a phone call is not taken.

After the United States shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon this month, China’s Defense Ministry declined a call with its American counterpart, according to statements from both sides.

This is not the first time that China has not answered the phone to a hotline set up for emergencies.

Chinese culture is one of the reasons, said Shen Yamei, deputy director and research associate in the American studies department of the state-backed think tank China Institute of International Studies.

She said she was unaware of what really happened between the United States and China regarding the declined phone call. But she shared potential “hidden worry” factors in her understanding of Chinese culture.

“We are really afraid that if the so-called conflict control or crisis control measures that the United States [has] felt like putting in place are really put in place, then it might be encouraging more [reckless] and reckless and bold actions by the United States,” Shen said.

“We want China-US relations to be stable,” she said. “If the United States is always talking about the worst-case scenario, the direct lines, the control of the crisis, then we put the US-China relationship on a very low scale.”

The default US view is quite different.

But if one part of a relationship thinks there is a misunderstanding or a problem, then any marriage counselor will tell you that the other part should at least listen to why.

Barbara K. Bodine

Director, Institute for the Study of Diplomacy

“You have direct lines because if something gets difficult or tense, or if there is at least a risk of a major misunderstanding and therefore a major miscalculation, you need to be able to talk to each other quickly,” Barbara said. K. Bodine, a retiree. ambassador and director of the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University.

“Even though we probably don’t call it a hotline, if something happens with Ottawa, we pick up the phone and say, ‘Excuse me, what was that? ‘” she said. “It’s the fundamental part of diplomacy.”

Spy balloon vs weather tracker

China and the United States have different explanations for why the balloon was flying over the United States

Beijing maintains that it was a “civilian unmanned airship” for meteorological research that simply went off the rails. The United States says it was a “high-altitude surveillance balloon” attempting to spy on strategic sites inside the country.

The incident, widely covered by US media, forced US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his trip to Beijing, a rare opportunity for the two countries to communicate amid heightened tensions.

The fallout also makes activating the hotlines “absolutely critical” to the bilateral relationship, said Scott Kennedy, senior adviser and director of the China Business and Economics Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC. .

The next step, he said, “is to have a deeper dialogue about how we perceive the other side, what the red lines are, what we want from the relationship and what is achievable and practical. , and then look to capitalize on that.”

Officially, the Chinese Ministry of Defense said it had refused an appeal regarding the balloon because the US decision to shoot it down “failed to create an atmosphere conducive to dialogue and exchanges between the two armies”. .

The Pentagon said it remains open to communication and does not seek conflict.

But his press officer said “a responsible nation” would have sent an alert if a civilian balloon was about to enter a sovereign nation’s airspace. “The PRC didn’t do that,” the secretary said, referring to China’s official name. “They only responded after being called.”

Beijing’s decisions are affected by the closed structure of government and national history, while US expectations for international communication are rooted in a view of relations in general.

Using a hotline to diffuse a potentially dangerous situation implies that there is a situation that needs to be diffused, Bodine said. “But if one part of a relationship thinks there’s a misunderstanding or a problem, then any marriage counselor will tell you that the other part needs to at least listen to why.”

And if that side says there’s no problem, “all your worries and concerns and worst nightmares about what’s going on in your personal relationship aren’t going to get better,” she said. “They will get worse.”

Upcoming meetings

Shen, from the China Institute of International Studies, stressed that the two sides had worked to manage tensions and that it was important for the two countries to communicate regularly, even cooperate on issues such as climate change and financial stability. international.

Blinken met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a security conference in Munich this month. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is also expected to visit China.

Since the balloon incident, Beijing has published several articles.

One reiterated his position on the Russian-Ukrainian war, another referred to his “Global Security Initiative” which claims to support world peace. A third article spoke of so-called American hegemony dating back to the Monroe Doctrine of 1823.

“It’s very important to prevent the rhetoric from being dominated by a single opinion maker,” Shen said.

Beijing has long called on the United States to follow the principles of “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” a stance that often results in focusing on what’s good for China.

“Most countries would probably like to talk about the good things in the relationship and not necessarily talk about the areas of difference,” Bodine said. “And we wouldn’t want to have a relationship that only talks about good things.”

“If we didn’t talk about anything unpleasant, we wouldn’t need embassies from all sides.”

