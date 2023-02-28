Northern Lights seen across the UK at a rare show





Skies over Britain and Ireland were tinted in shades of green, purple and deep red on Sunday night. Spectacular auroras typical of distant latitudes are beginning to be seen as far south as Kent or Cornwall.

Some Brits managed to catch a glimpse of the aurora’s colorful light from home, usually by making a long journey and camping overnight in the icy strip of Greenland or Iceland or northern Scandinavia.

26-year-old Joel Rabinowitz left his home in St. Albans, about 20 miles north of London, to a nearby forest on Sunday night after hearing that auroras could be seen across the UK. Surprisingly, he saw the aurora over the dark trees turning pink.

Mr., who had previously traveled to Norway and Finland to see the Northern Lights. Rabinowitz said he never expected something like that to happen here. It’s crazy.

Pictures shared online showed a bright green glow that seemed to radiate from the grassy hilltops of Scotland. Others showed shades of pink filling the sky behind the Neolithic ruins of Stonehenge in England and over sharp cliffs on the Irish coast. The northern lights were seen across Sussex and Wales. over the graveyard; And bedroom windows, and backyards, and colleges, and even airplanes.

Northern lights are common in Scotland and northern England, but much rarer in southern England. Sunday’s display has been one of the best in a very long time, according to the BBC’s Meteorologists, a crowd-sourced weather club.

The northern lights are produced by charged particles from the sun striking the Earth’s magnetic field. They are usually seen at the poles, but when geomagnetic storms are particularly strong, the particles can travel farther, experts told the New York Times this year.

The European Space Agency said material ejected from the sun reached Earth on Sunday night as a high-velocity solar wind churned space around our planet.

Auroras have also been sighted in parts of the United States in recent years. In 2017, aurora sightings were seen in the Upper Midwest, and in 2011, some aurora sightings were seen as far south as Alabama. The aurora could also be seen from parts of the US, Canada and the Netherlands on Sunday night.

Lights could be seen again on Monday night, according to the UK National Weather Service Met Office. BBC Weather Services said solar activity remained high on Monday. You also need a clear night away from city light pollution to see the light, but your chances of finding it increase as we approach the peak of the solar cycle we are now approaching.

The Sun has an 11-year sunspot cycle, during which the intensity of the magnetic field increases and the Sun ejects more and more pieces of the atmosphere. We are now in the more active half of the cycle with the next solar maximum predicted in 2025.

