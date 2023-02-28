United States-Kazakhstan Relations – United States Department of State





The United States was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence in 1991 and has remained a staunch partner in security and economic development ever since. The United States opened its embassy in Almaty in January 1992 then moved in 2006 to the new capital of Astana (renamed Nur-Sultan in 2019 and reverted to Astana in 2022). The United States opened a Consulate General in Almaty in 2009. In the years since Kazakhstan’s independence, the two countries have developed a strong and far-reaching bilateral relationship, jointly referred to as the Enhanced Strategic Partnership since 2018.

U.S.-Kazakh cooperation on nuclear security and non-proliferation is a cornerstone of the relationship, as evidenced by Kazakhstan’s participation in nuclear security summits in Washington, DC (2010, 2016), Seoul (2012) and The Hague (2014). Kazakhstan first showed its global leadership in nuclear non-proliferation when it gave up its nuclear weapons inherited from the USSR in 1993 and closed the Semipalatinsk Test Site (STS). The United States then assisted Kazakhstan in removing nuclear warheads, weapons-grade materials, and their supporting infrastructure. In 1994, Kazakhstan transferred more than half a ton of weapons-grade uranium to the United States. In 1995, Kazakhstan removed its last nuclear warheads and, with the help of the United States, completed the sealing of 181 nuclear test tunnels at the STS by May 2000. Over the next decade, the United States and Kazakhstan worked together to seal another 40 nuclear test tunnels at the STS. OHS. In 2021, the United States completed several projects focused on securing vulnerable fissile material and countering nuclear material proliferation at the STS field. The United States and Kazakhstan have also jointly converted two of Kazakhstan’s three research reactors to use low-enriched uranium fuel and removed all unirradiated high-enriched uranium fuel from Kazakhstan.

In 2017, the United States and Kazakhstan opened the Nuclear Security Training Center near Almaty, which is used to train and educate local, regional, and international nuclear security professionals. Kazakhstan has signed the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (1992), the START Treaty (1992), the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (1993), the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Comprehensive Ban Treaty essays (2001). In 2015, the government of Kazakhstan entered into an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency to host a bank of low-enriched uranium, which received its first deliveries in 2019. Under the Cooperative Threat Reduction program, the United States has spent more than $500 million to help Kazakhstan eliminate weapons of mass destruction and weapons of mass destruction-related infrastructure. The Cooperative Threat Reduction Program is currently implementing two programs in Kazakhstan Global Nuclear Security (GNS) and Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP). The GNS program is committed to building partner capacity to secure nuclear materials, safeguard/secure vulnerable fissile materials, and combat nuclear smuggling. BTRP assisting the government of Kazakhstan to improve biosafety and biosecurity procedures; improving diagnostic capabilities; and ensure compliance with international health regulations. Kazakhstan’s security forces receive funding from the U.S. International Military Education and Training Program, the Foreign Military Funding Program, the Overseas Humanitarian Disaster and Civic Aid Program, the Wales Initiative Fund, the Global Peace Operations Initiative, and the Building Partner Capacity program. The army of Kazakhstan participates in military exercises funded by the United States like Steppe Eagle, Viking, Eager Lion and Shanti Prayas.

Bilateral economic relations

Kazakhstan is the United States’ 81st largest trading partner, with a total of $2.5 billion in two-way trade in 2021. American companies have invested tens of billions of dollars in Kazakhstan, concentrated in the oil and gas sector . Kazakhstan has made some progress in creating a favorable investment climate, although serious problems remain, including corruption and the arbitrary application of laws and contracts. A bilateral investment treaty between the United States and Kazakhstan and a treaty to avoid double taxation have been in place since 1994 and 1996, respectively. Kazakhstan became a member of the World Trade Organization on November 30, 2015.

Sections 402 and 409 of the U.S. Commerce Act of 1974 require the President to report to Congress semi-annually on continued compliance with the provisions of the Emigration Freedom Act by countries, including Kazakhstan, that fall under of the Jackson-Vanik Commerce Act Amendment. . The US Commercial Service provides support to US companies trying to enter the Kazakh market through advice, market research and a matchmaking program with Kazakh companies.

American aid to Kazakhstan

U.S. government assistance to Kazakhstan focuses on countering transnational threats (human trafficking, narcotics, terrorism, and WMD proliferation), supporting the development of the justice system and law enforcement, promoting a greater public role for civil society and the media, improving Kazakhstan’s investment and business environment, helping the government provide effective social services, fighting corruption and cybercrime, and supporting Kazakhstan’s efforts to increase its production of low-cost clean energy.

Kazakhstan’s membership in international organizations

Kazakhstan and the United States also interact through numerous international organizations. Kazakhstan is a member of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council. Kazakhstan held a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and the chairmanship of the OSCE in 2010. It is an active participant in the Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Partnership for Peace program North (NATO). Kazakhstan founded the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). Kazakhstan is also a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Kazakhstan is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

