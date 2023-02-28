von der Leyen says the new UK-EU deal is good news for Horizon.





The president of the European Commission said the historic agreement paved the way for linkages with EU science programmes.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said work to get the UK involved in EU R&D programs could begin “immediately” once the agreed Northern Ireland agreement is implemented.

Her comments came during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Leaders hailed a “decisive breakthrough” in talks on Northern Ireland trade.

UK participation in the R&D program is on hold due to disputes over the Northern Ireland Protocol, preventing direct access to funds obtained by UK grant recipients under the EU’s Horizon Europe programme.

As a result, participation in the EU’s nuclear research initiative Euratom and Earth observation program Copernicus has also been shelved.

However, at a press conference on February 27, the two leaders confirmed that an agreement had been reached on the protocol.

‘England’s Free Trade’

The deal has been described as “groundbreaking” by Sunak and “historic” by von der Leyen. The legislation, agreed in principle by the two leaders, includes issues such as drug approvals, taxes on goods, and Stormont “brakes” on changes to EU commodity rules.

“Together, we changed the original protocol and today we are announcing the new Windsor framework,” said Sunak.

“Today’s agreement provides for free trade within the whole of Great Britain, protects Northern Ireland’s place in our union, and protects sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Sunak tweeted: “We are also providing a breakthrough agreement on medicines. From now on, medicines approved for use by the UK’s medicines regulator will be automatically available in all pharmacies and hospitals in Northern Ireland.”

‘Good news for scientists’

Von der Leyen said: “We knew we had to work hard, with clear minds and determination, but we also knew we could both do it because we were generally committed to finding practical solutions for the people and all communities of Northern Ireland. “he said.

When asked what the deal means for the UK’s participation in Horizon Europe, she said it’s “good news for scientists and researchers in the EU and the UK”.

“I am delighted to start working on the association agreement right now, which is a prerequisite for joining Horizon Europe the moment we close this agreement (it is a contract in principle) and it is fulfilled. so [it’s] This is good news for everyone working in research and science.”

Her comments would be widely welcomed by the sector, but also meant that the UK would have to wait for the sector to be approved and implemented by both parties before approving the Union for EU R&D programmes.

Details of the deal have yet to be announced, and Sunak promised that the House would vote on it.

Adrian Smith, President of the Royal Society, welcomed von der Leyen’s “commitment to developing the Society as soon as the Windsor Framework goes into effect”.

“As the Northern Ireland Protocol deadlock is resolved, we must quickly secure access to the EU’s international research programmes,” said Smith.

“It has been over two years since the government agreed to partner with Horizon Europe, Euratom and Copernicus,” he said. These initiatives support outstanding international collaboration, and the sooner we get involved, the better for everyone.”

