Rishi Sunak strikes post-Brexit EU and Northern Ireland agreement





Sunak and von der Leyen agree to the terms of the deal.

LONDON, Feb. 27 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday announced a new chapter in London’s relationship with the EU as it struck an agreement with the European Union on trade rules for Northern Ireland post-Brexit. said it would open.

Standing alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference in Windsor, Sunak said the two sides had agreed to remove the “border line” between Britain and the province. The situation angered politicians on both sides.

He was immediately praised by business groups who welcomed the relaxation of trade rules, and the EU has promised to allow British scientists to participate in its vast research program if Sunak’s party accepts the deal.

The deal represents a high-risk strategy for Sunak after four months in office. He wants to secure improved relations with Brussels and the United States without offending the party with which he has the closest ties to Brexit.

latest update

The deal seeks to resolve tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a complex agreement setting trade rules for British-controlled territories that London agreed to before leaving the EU, but which it now says is not viable.

Its success will likely depend on persuading the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to end its boycott of Northern Ireland’s power-sharing agreement. These were key to the 1998 peace agreement known as the Good Friday Agreement, which ended 30 years of sectarian and political violence in Northern Ireland.

“I am delighted to report that we have now made a decisive breakthrough,” Sunak said of his new “Windsor Framework.” “This is the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship.”

The Northern Ireland issue has been one of the most contentious issues surrounding the UK’s 2020 exit from the European Union. A return to strict borders between the province and EU member Ireland could jeopardize the peace agreement.

But it remains to be seen whether the new conditions will go far enough to end the political stalemate in Northern Ireland, which has angered many trade union communities over the perception that the protocol is loosening relations with Britain.

Sunak is likely talking about the fact that the local council, Stormont, has secured a so-called “Stormont brake” that will “allow it to suspend changes to EU commodity rules” that will have significant and lasting implications for everyday life. He said it would give London a veto on the new rules.

Von der Leyen said he hoped the brakes could be avoided if both sides consulted extensively with each other when introducing new laws and regulatory changes.

future rebellion?

[1/7]British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands as they hold a press conference at Windsor Guildhall, England, on February 27, 2023. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

DUP chief executive Jeffrey Donaldson said “significant progress” has been made, but a decision will not be made in a hurry. Another member of the DUP, Ian Paisley, told the BBC it wasn’t enough and more dialogue was needed.

The European Research Group, which brings together pro-Brexit MPs, will work with lawyers to review the details before making a ruling. This process may take about a week.

Former Brexit minister David Davies said there was speculation at Westminster that Boris Johnson might oppose the deal, but Sunak had made “a tremendous deal of success”. An aide to former Prime Minister Lee said, “We are reviewing the proposal and reflecting.”

Once the deal is accepted, the new changes will be phased in over the next few years. A parliamentary vote will be held once all parties have had time to study.

A victory would strengthen Sunak’s hold over the Conservatives and allow him to move past the thorniest issues on his agenda as he seeks to catch up with the opposition Labor Party, which is currently far ahead in the polls before an expected 2024 general election.

If he fails, he will face an uprising from Eurosceptics within the party, reviving deep ideological divisions that have at times crippled the government since the 2016 EU vote.

Sunak could have left the standoff unresolved, but officials in London and Belfast said he was motivated to act ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement, which could entail a visit from US President Joe Biden.

Biden, who often speaks proudly of his Irish roots, welcomed Monday’s deal and described it as a “necessary step” to keep the peace of the Good Friday agreement.

US officials have previously warned that any action that jeopardizes the peace deal could harm the prospects of a US-UK trade deal.

“I appreciate the efforts of all leaders and officials who have worked tirelessly to find ways to protect Northern Ireland’s place within the UK’s internal market as well as the EU’s single market for the benefit of all communities in Northern Ireland.” Biden said in a statement.

Sunak hopes the successful outcome will improve cooperation with the EU beyond Northern Ireland, including regulating financial services and helping to stem the influx of migrants on small boats across the Channel.

Raul Lufarel, who once served as former Prime Minister Theresa May’s special adviser for Europe, said the new conditions were far better than he expected.

“It’s worth saying the EU has made a massive move,” he said on Twitter. “Credit is in the right place. They appear to have listened and accommodated the concerns of NI’s UK, business and union members.”

Written by Kate Horton; Additional reporting by William James, Kylie MacLellan, Sarah Young, Alistair Smout, Andrew MacAskill, Farouq Suleiman, Muvija M, Michael Holden, and Kanishka Singh; Edited by Angus MacSwan and Rosalba O’Brien

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

