PM Speech on Windsor Framework: February 2023





Press Conference with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Good afternoon.

All our thoughts are of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell and his family after the gruesome shooting in Omar last week.

A man of extraordinary courage, his first thought was to protect the children he was teaching.

President Von der Leyen and I are united with the people and leaders of all communities across Northern Ireland.

Those who try to bring us back to the past will never succeed.

This afternoon, I have President von der Leyen come to Windsor to continue the discussion on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

We are delighted to report that we have now made a decisive breakthrough.

Together we have changed the original protocol and today we are announcing the new Windsor framework.

Today’s deal:

It offers seamless flow of trade across the UK.

Protects Northern Ireland’s place in our Commonwealth.

And uphold the sovereignty of the people of Northern Ireland.

These negotiations have not always been easy, but I would like to pay a huge personal tribute to Ursula for her vision for recognizing the potential of a new path forward.

And to my fellow Foreign Ministers and Northern Ireland Ministers for their unwavering leadership.

The UK and the EU may have disagreed with each other in the past, but we are allies, trading partners and friends.

This is something I clearly saw last year as I joined others to support Ukraine.

This is the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship.

For 25 years, the Belfast (Good Friday) Accord has endured because it respects the aspirations and identities of all communities.

Today’s agreement strikes a delicate balance and forges a new path for the people of Northern Ireland.

I’m here today because I believe we’ve found a way to end the uncertainty and challenges of the people of Northern Ireland.

We’ve made three big strides.

First, today’s agreement provides for the smooth flow of trade within the UK.

Goods destined for Northern Ireland will travel via the new Green Lane with a separate Red Lane for goods at risk of traveling to the EU.

On Green Lane, the burdensome customs bureaucracy will be abolished.

This means food retailers such as supermarkets, restaurants and wholesalers no longer need hundreds of certificates per truck.

And we will end the situation where food made under UK rules cannot be sent or sold in Northern Ireland.

That is, if food is available on supermarket shelves in the UK.

It is then available on supermarket shelves in Northern Ireland.

And unlike the protocol, today’s agreement means people sending packages to friends and family or shopping online won’t have to fill out customs paperwork.

This means we have removed the meaning of borders in the Irish Sea.

Second, we protected Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.

We have amended the statutory text of the Protocol to allow for important VAT and excise changes to be made for the whole of the UK.

This means, for example, that our reforms to reduce the cost of a pint in a pub will now apply in Northern Ireland, on liquor duty.

Essentially the same British products, such as trees, plants and seed potatoes, are again available in garden centers in Northern Ireland.

The cumbersome requirement for pet travel has been removed.

And today’s agreement also provides a landmark agreement on pharmaceuticals.

Medicines now approved for use by the UK’s Medicines Regulatory Authority

Automatically available in all pharmacies and hospitals in Northern Ireland.

Third, today’s agreement protects the sovereignty of the people of Northern Ireland.

The only EU law applicable to Northern Ireland under the Framework

This is the bare minimum necessary to avoid the strict border with Ireland and allow Northern Ireland businesses to continue accessing the EU market.

However, I know that many people in Northern Ireland are concerned about being subject to changes in EU goods law.

To address this, today’s contract introduces the new Stormont Brake.

Many people have asked Stormont to have a say in these laws.

But Stormont Brake goes further and means that Stormont can actually prevent them from applying to Northern Ireland.

This would establish a clear process for democratically elected Congress to apply the emergency brakes.

About changes to EU product rules that will have a significant and lasting impact on everyday life. If you pull the brakes, the British government will have a veto.

This provides Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Accord Authority with strong new safeguards based on cross-community consent.

I believe the Windsor Framework will be a turning point for people in Northern Ireland.

It solves the practical problems they face.

It balances the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

Of course, parties will want to consider the settlement in detail, a process that will take time and attention.

Today’s agreements are written in the language of laws and treaties.

But in reality it is more than that.

It’s about stability in Northern Ireland.

It’s about real people and real businesses.

It shows that our centuries-old unity can and will last.

And it’s breaking down the barriers between us.

Leaving aside the arguments that have divided us for far too long.

And we remember the fellow feeling that defines us.

this British family.

