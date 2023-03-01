UK house prices record sharpest annual decline in 10 years





March 1, 2023: UK house prices experienced their sharpest annual decline since February 2012, according to Nationwide.

Christopher Furlong | Getty Images News | Getty Images

London house prices fell 1.1 per cent annually in February, the first annual decline since June 2020 and the sharpest decline since November 2012, according to a widely watched report by the Nationwide Building Society.

February was down 0.5% from the previous month, and prices were down 3.7% from their August 2022 peak as rising mortgage rates and a cost-of-living crisis continued to curb home purchases.

“The latest data on poor house prices began in late September as financial markets fluctuated in response to the mini-budget,” Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said in a press release on Wednesday.

“While financial market conditions have recently normalized, activity in the housing market remains subdued.”

In September 2022, mortgage rates soared after ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss’ disastrous tax cut “mini-budget” sparked a historic sell-off in the UK government bond market, eventually leading to Bank of England intervention and Truss’ resignation 44 days later. lost at the office.

February’s decline likely reflects ongoing pressure on household incomes and continued damage to confidence as inflation continues to outpace wage growth and mortgage rates remain well above 2021 lows, Gardner explained.

“Economic headwinds are likely to be relatively strong and the labor market is widely expected to weaken as the economy contracts over the next few quarters, while mortgage rates will still hit record lows in 2021,” he said.

Mortgage payments on average homes are well above long-term averages, Nationwide noted, as a fraction of the take-home pay for potential first-time buyers on average incomes.

Meanwhile, deposit requirements remain “extremely high” in the context of rising living costs and the rapid increase in private rental costs.

The Bank of England (BoE) said the number of UK mortgage approvals in January fell to its lowest level since 2009 outside the pandemic, with net mortgage lending to individuals rising from $3.1 billion in December to $2.5 billion ($3 billion). said to have decreased.

Net mortgage approvals fell for the fifth straight month to 39,600, the lowest since January 2009, excluding the pandemic-era slump in the housing market.

However, Gardner said, “If inflation moderates as expected, conditions will gradually improve, relieving pressure on household budgets.”

“Solid growth in nominal incomes, along with weak or declining home prices, should support home affordability, especially if mortgage rates decline in the coming months.”

Analysts have predicted house prices to drop between 10% and up to 30% this year in one scenario.

Shares in the UK homebuilder fell across the board on Wednesday morning, with Persimmon plummeting 9%.

“The decline in house prices shows that the central bank’s tightening monetary policy to contain inflation is starting to work,” Morgan Stanley chief cross-asset strategist Andrew Sheet told CNBC on Wednesday.

“This is because monetary policy is acting on a staggered but relatively direct and predictable way to slow down house price growth and weaken house prices and I think this is one of the few headwinds for the UK economy, so we think this year the UK continued to fall below consensus on its growth prospects,” he said, adding that the weakness was part of a “global trend”.

“We also see that the previously resilient US housing market is also weakening as interest rates rise, and these are some of the biggest increases in mortgage rates seen by UK consumers or US consumers. Over the past 30 years, over the past 12 months, and it has will have an impact.”

