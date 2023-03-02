UK house prices fall at the fastest annual rate since 2012 | housing market





Annual house price growth in the UK turned negative in February for the first time in nearly three years, falling to its lowest level since November 2012.

The 1.1% year-over-year price drop represents the first annual decline in housing costs since the housing market reopened in June 2020 following the first Covid lockdown.

House prices in February fell 0.5% from the previous month, falling for six consecutive months in a regular survey by the building association.

As a result of this decline, the median property price fell to $257,406, nearly $900 less than a month ago. UK house prices are currently 3.7% below the peak reached in August 2022.

The recent weak home price data stemmed from chaos in financial markets triggered by Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget last September.

Nationwides Chief Economist Robert Gardner said financial market conditions had returned to normal some time ago, but housing market activity remained stagnant. This likely reflects the ongoing impact on self-confidence as well as the cumulative impact of the financial pressures weighing down households for some time now.

house price graphic

Home prices fell as household finances came under pressure from rising interest rates and high inflation, which outpaced wage growth.

Nationwide said it was difficult to predict when the housing market would regain momentum as economic headwinds were likely to remain relatively strong.

Mortgage rates have stabilized in recent months but are well above the record lows in 2021, and many expect the labor market to weaken in the coming months, creating more uncertainty for potential homebuyers.

According to a recent survey, those who want to sell their homes in the current situation will have to slash an average of $14,000 off the original asking price.

Real estate website Zoopla found that demand from homebuyers was weak and that more than 40% of homes listed for sale were undervalued.

Despite recent home price declines, Nationwide found that potential first-time buyers earning an average income and looking to purchase a standard home would still face higher-than-average mortgage payments.

You will also have a hard time saving your deposit due to the rising cost of living and the recent rise in rents in the private rental sector.

In another sign that the real estate market is cooling, homebuilder Persimmon has warned of a tough year ahead and expects revenue to decline in 2023.

One of the largest housing developers in the UK, the company expected sales to decline next year and cut its dividend by 75% in response. Shares fell 9% in Wednesday morning trading following the news.

mortgage graphics

The sales rates we’ve seen over the past five months mean that completions will decline significantly this year, resulting in lower margins and profits. But Persimmons CEO Dean Finch said it was too soon to give firm guidance.

The warning came as Persimmon reported an underlying pre-tax profit of just over $1 billion for 2022. This is a 4% increase from a year ago.

