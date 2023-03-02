China buys US farmland at center of House competition hearing : NPR





From left, Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing; human rights defender Tong Yi; HR McMaster, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump; and Matt Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser, testified at the U.S.-China committee hearing on Tuesday.

A new House panel on U.S.-China relations held its first prime-time hearing Tuesday night, exploring threats posed by the Chinese government and possible bipartisan solutions.

Four witnesses, including HR McMaster, national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, and Tong Yi, former secretary to prominent Chinese dissident Wei Jingsheng, discussed issues related to national security, economic competition and to human rights.

For three hours, they explained how the Chinese Communist Party seized power in world markets and endangered American interests.

In a rare moment of bipartisan unity, lawmakers pledged to do more to reduce these threats and boost US competitiveness.

“We can call it a strategic competition, but it’s not a polite tennis match,” said Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher, chairman of the committee. “This is an existential struggle over what life will be like in the 21st century.”

Lawmakers called the U.S.-China dynamic complicated and in need of immediate attention. Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, the committee’s ranking Democrat, said the United States does not want a hot or cold war with China, but must work to deter aggression.

As they did in an interview with Morning Edition on Tuesday, Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi were careful to distinguish between the Chinese government and its people, whom they see as victims of an oppressive regime.

They also stressed the need to avoid xenophobia and “anti-Chinese or Asian stereotypes at all costs”. (Notably, opening statements were interrupted by anti-war protesters holding signs such as “China is not our enemy” and “Stop Asian hatred.”)

“The CCP is counting on us to be divided,” Krishnamoorthi said. “We have to rise to the occasion and prove them wrong.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson, RS.D., questions witnesses during the U.S.-China House hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

A matter of concern: Foreign ownership of US farmland

Chinese entities are slowly buying up more US farmland. Some members of Congress see it as a threat to national security.

One of them is South Dakota Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson, a member of the new China-focused committee. He told Morning Edition’s Steve Inskeep on Wednesday that while China is by no means a major player in U.S. agriculture, its growing overseas holdings are of concern.

“Food security is national security,” he said. “And I think we’ve seen that Russia was able to exert undue influence on Europe because they provided it. [with] so much natural gas. And likewise, if China controls food supplies in South America, Africa, Southeast Asia, even North America, it can give them more power, more coercive power, over the world. »

China actually owns a very small percentage of about 0.9% of all US farmland owned by foreigners in 2021, according to the USDA. But it also says that China’s overseas agricultural investment grew more than tenfold between 2009 and 2016 alone, raising concerns in those countries.

“It’s not a small amount of food we’re talking about,” Johnson says. “In recent years, the Chinese Communist Party has increased its holdings of foreign farmland…by 1,000%. It has 1,300 agricultural processing facilities outside of China, and the number is growing rapidly.”

The National Family Farm Coalition and other advocacy groups argue that the greatest threat to U.S. food security is corporate land purchases, whether U.S. or foreign, notes the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Federal law does not limit the amount of private U.S. farmland that can be owned by foreigners, although it does require foreign entities to disclose such information to the USDA. State-level restrictions on foreign land ownership vary.

Rep. Johnson is part of the bipartisan group of lawmakers backing the PASS Act, which would create a federal ban on China, Iran, North Korea or Russia buying farmland or processing facilities in the USA.

Recent purchases, including a Chinese company’s 2022 acquisition of farmland near an airbase in North Dakota, have fueled concerns and support for such legislation.

Johnson, co-sponsor of the bill, says Chinese farms make up a very small portion of total farmland in the United States right now, but the issue could become a bigger concern for the new House committee. The panel plans future on-the-ground hearings, which could include state trips to highlight the issue of China’s investment in agricultural land or business.

“One thing we heard from our witnesses last night is that we cannot give the Chinese Communist Party coercive power over our economy,” he says, whether in renewable technologies, rare earth minerals, l steel or other industries. “Food is one area where we continue to maintain a competitive edge; we certainly shouldn’t let that slip away.”

Congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh contributed to this story.

Ally Schweitzer edited the audio interview.

