More data points on UK economy avoiding recession

Optimism from company executives has risen 11 points this month to -17, returning to levels seen when the government launched Plan B measures to deal with the omicron Covid-19 strain (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images).

Prospects that the UK will avoid a recession have boosted business confidence after the latest better-than-expected data came out, a closely watched survey showed today.

Optimism among company leaders has risen 11 points to minus 17 this month, returning to levels seen when the government launched Plan B measures to deal with the Omicron Covid-19 strain.

Figures compiled by the Institute of Directors (IoD) are a sign that the fundamental strength of the UK economy is far better than people feared at the end of the year.

IoD chief economist Kitty Ussher said business sentiment was improving from historic lows as the inflation outlook improved and the economy was proving more resilient than previously feared.

Several closely watched surveys this month exceeded analyst expectations.

The S&P Globals Purchasing Managers Index said the country’s private sector economy returned to growth this month, while figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed inflation fell for a third consecutive month to 10.1% in January, a steeper-than-expected decline. .

Separate ONS figures also showed that the UK narrowly avoided a recession late last year, although output was stagnant.

The IoD conducted a survey before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday announced a new agreement with Brussels to address difficulties in Northern Ireland, but nearly one in four business leaders said the post-Brexit trade friction with the EU was a source of economic pessimism. He said it was the biggest cause. code.

Business confidence is rising again. Source: IoD

Jeremy Hunt’s March 15 budget calls on the IoD to soften the blow of a six-point increase in corporate tax to 25 percent to prevent businesses from cutting much-needed investments.

Sentiment has subsided, but government policy will have to work harder to encourage businesses to risk capital to make necessary investments in the economy. That’s why we are urging the government to prioritize investment incentives in the upcoming budget, Ussher added.

A study published earlier this week by the Institute for Fiscal Research (IFS), an economic think tank, found that if Hunt introduced a permanent scheme, the debt-to-GDP ratio would fall and borrowing would be capped at 3% of GDP, making it harder to meet fiscal targets. said they would suffer from Tax cuts and spending are increased in the next month’s budget.

IFS said weak growth over the long term was poised to eat away at his fiscal space.

