China says TikTok ban reflects US insecurities





BEIJING (AP) The U.S. government’s bans on Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok expose Washington’s own insecurities and constitute an abuse of state power, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. Foreign Affairs.

The US government has overstated the concept of national security and abused state power to suppress businesses from other countries, Mao Ning said at a daily press briefing. How unsure of itself can the United States, the world’s number one superpower, be to fear a favorite youth app so much?

The White House gives all federal agencies, in guidelines released Monday, 30 days to erase TikTok from all government devices. The White House was already not allowing TikTok on its devices.

TikTok is used by two-thirds of American teenagers, but Washington fears that China could use its legal and regulatory powers to obtain private user data or to try to spread disinformation or narratives favoring China.

Congress and more than half of US states have so far banned TikTok from government-issued mobile devices.

Some have also moved to apply the ban to any app or website owned by ByteDance Ltd., the private Chinese company that owns TikTok and moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020.

China has long blocked a long list of foreign social media platforms and messaging apps, including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Washington and Beijing are at odds on a myriad of issues, including trade, computer chips and other technology, national security and Taiwan, as well as the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States and its downing at the beginning of the month.

On Monday, Canada announced it was joining the United States in banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices.

I suspect that as the government makes the important decision to tell all federal employees that they can no longer use TikTok on their work phones, many Canadians, from businesses to individuals, will be thinking about the security of their own data and may make choices, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters after the announcement.

Treasury Board of Canada President Mona Fortier says Canada’s Chief Information Officer has determined that TikTok poses an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.

On a mobile device, TikToks data collection methods provide considerable access to phone content, Fortier said.

The app will be removed from Canadian government-issued phones on Tuesday.

The executive branch of the European Union said last week that it had temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure.

TikTok questioned the bans, saying it hadn’t had a chance to answer questions and governments were cutting themselves off from a platform loved by millions.

