London’s former UK Health Minister Matt Hancock has rejected allegations that he ignored expert advice on nursing homes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic after WhatsApp messages were leaked to newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph, which said it obtained about 100,000 messages, reported that Hancock had failed to follow advice from chief medical officer Chris Whitty to test all residents entering an English nursing home for coronavirus.

Instead, the newspaper said he decided to test people hospitalized but not the wider community, and that doing the latter would muddy the waters.

A spokesperson for Hancock accused the paper of “partial, agenda-driven leaks of classified documents” and said in a statement: This is very important because Matt supported Chris Whitty’s advice and held a meeting about deliverability and he said it was not deliverable and he insisted that everyone from the hospital be tested.”

Statistics Office figures show there have been 43,256 COVID-related deaths in English nursing homes between March 2020 and January 2022, and a public inquiry into the UK’s handling of the pandemic is likely to scrutinize this topic.

Hancock’s WhatsApp messages were forwarded to the Telegraph by journalist Isabel Oakakeshott, and when Hancock tasked her to help write his pandemic memoir, he received a copy of the text. Oakakeshott has been highly critical of the UK government’s lockdown decision, claiming in her own Tuesday night Telegraph special that the public “absolutely couldn’t wait any longer for an answer”.

In a further release Wednesday night, the Telegraph shed light on internal government conversations about face masks in schools and the decision to “protect” those over 65.

But Health Minister Helen Whately, who appears in some leaked texts, supported Hancock at the Commons on Wednesday, claiming the message gave a misleading impression of what was going on in 2020.

Selective snippets of WhatsApp conversations provide limited and sometimes misleading insight into the government apparatus at the time, Whately said.

Labors Liz Kendall spoke out from Hancock, who recently took third place on the reality show Im a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, to reveal that we need more humility and less celebrity.

Lindsay Jackson, spokesperson for the campaign group COVID-19 Beleaved Families for Justice, said: A longer lockdown was necessary to prevent further loss of life.”

This story has been updated with additional reports from the House.

