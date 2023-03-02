US Navy reconnaissance flight over Taiwan Strait angers China





Seoul, South Korea CNN —

A US Navy reconnaissance plane flew over the Taiwan Strait on Monday, in a maneuver intended to assert the right to operate in international airspace despite strong objections from the Chinese military.

In a statement released on Monday, the US 7th Fleet said the flight of the P-8A Poseidon over the waterway that separates China and the self-governing island of Taiwan was carried out in accordance with international law, demonstrating commitment of the United States in favor of a free and open regime. Indo-Pacific.

But a spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command of China, Senior Army Col. Shi Yi, accused Washington of exaggerating the theft and stoking tensions. .

The US flight deliberately disrupted the regional situation and jeopardized peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Shi said in a report on the PLA’s English-language website.

This allegation was amplified in Chinese state media, with an article in the nationalist tabloid Global Times claiming that the flight of the US Navy surveillance and anti-submarine warfare plane was just one another provocation aimed at stirring up trouble.

The statement from the US 7th Fleet says the United States will continue to fly, navigate and operate wherever international law permits, including the Taiwan Strait.

The Chinese Communist Party claims Taiwan, a democratically governed island of 24 million, as part of its sovereign territory although it has never controlled it.

Beijing sends military planes and ships into the Taiwan Strait daily, while maintaining military pressure on the island.

On Tuesday, Taiwan’s defense ministry said it spotted 14 PLA planes and three navy ships around the island, including four planes crossing the center line of the strait, which had for decades served as a line An informal line of demarcation rarely crossed between the two sides, but is now routinely ignored by Beijing.

On Tuesday, PLA deployments were up from four planes and three ships spotted by Taiwan on Monday, with none crossing the median line.

Monday’s American P-8A flight was the second in less than a week to come to the attention of the PLA.

On Friday, an American Poseidon with a CNN crew on board was intercepted by a PLA fighter jet over the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, a chain of disputed coral atolls where Beijing has built military installations despite the competing claims of Vietnam and Taiwan.

The interception, filmed by CNN crew, came after a PLA airfield in the Paracels, which China calls the Xisha Islands, warned the US aircraft to stay away from what claimed to be Chinese airspace around the islands.

A Global Times report on Sunday said the PLA handled the encounter with the US plane in a professional manner. But the presence of the US spy plane that carried out close reconnaissance of China at China’s doorstep shows that Washington, not Beijing, is the aggressor in the region, the report said.

The US military frequently sends planes and ships to the South China Sea, East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait for close reconnaissance and provocative transits, despite China being thousands of miles away. of the United States, he said.

In a related development on Monday, the general in charge of US Army Pacific said the PLA is on a historic trajectory as it continues to build up its forces.

The military arm they have created is extraordinary, General Charles Flynn told an American Enterprise Institute event.

They’re rehearsing, they’re training, they’re experimenting and they’re preparing those forces for something, Flynn said. But you don’t build that kind of arsenal just to defend and protect. You are probably building this for other purposes.

At the same event, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said that while she does not believe an amphibious invasion by the PLA in Taiwan is imminent, we obviously need to prepare to fight and win this war. .

I think the best way to avoid this war is to show the (People’s Republic of China) and the countries in the region that we can actually win this war, she said.

