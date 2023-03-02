UK Foreign Secretary Raises BBC Tax Investigation, India Says Law Is For All





NEW DELHI, March 1 (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told Reuters that the BBC India office had raised the issue of a tax investigation during a meeting with the British foreign secretary in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In response, Cleverly “has been made clear that all legal entities operating in India must fully comply with applicable laws and regulations,” an Indian government source said.

Last month, Indian tax authorities conducted a three-day search of the BBC’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, duplicating data from the digital devices of some senior staff.

Cleverly did not share details of a conversation with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar ahead of Thursday’s G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

“The conversations I’ve had with him are best done with him. I brought it up,” he told Reuters in an interview.

“One of the benefits of having a strong and professional relationship with Dr. Jaishankar is that I can bring it up and in fact he can bring up some of these sensitive issues. I raised the issue with him.”

But he said most of the conversation was about positive quantum work.

He said the hallmark of a positive relationship is “being able to discuss sensitive and difficult issues and not getting in the way of talking about really, really positive agendas that we both want to pursue.”

When asked if there were any concerns about civil liberties in India, Cleverly said, “We want the values ​​strongly felt by both countries to be upheld. That means working together on a range of issues.”

The search of the BBC’s offices in February came after the Indian government responded with outrage to a documentary produced by the British Broadcasting Corporation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership of the western state of Gujarat during the 2002 riots.

However, the government said the search had nothing to do with the documentary and was followed by at least 10 tax bills sent to the BBC.

Jaishankar called last week’s documentary “Politics by other means” for the BBC, without naming it.

“You want to work on the hatchet and you know this is another truth quest that we decided to put out at this point in 20 years,” he said, adding that the timing was no coincidence.

Jaishankar said whether or not the election season started in India, “it definitely started in London and New York”.

The BBC said it had stuck to its coverage of the documentary and would work with tax authorities. It also said it would not delay reporting without fear or favor and had no agenda.

Report by Krishn Kaushik; Edited by YP Rajesh and Alex Richardson

