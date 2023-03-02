Many undocumented immigrants leave after decades in the United States





In August 2021, more than three decades after crossing the southern border as young adults to work and support their families in Mexico, Irma and Javier Hernandez checked into La Guardia Airport for a one-way flight from New York to Oaxaca. They left behind four American children, stable jobs where they were valued employees and a country they had come to love.

But after years of living in the United States without legal status, the couple decided it was time to return to their homeland. Ms Hernandez’s mother was 91 and they feared she would die as Ms Hernandez’s father and in-laws did before they met again. With savings in dollars, they had built a small house, where they could live, and had invested in a tortillera, which they could manage. Their children, now young adults, could fend for themselves.

God only knows how hard we worked day in and day out in New York, said Ms Hernandez, 57. We’re still young enough that we could have kept going, but ultimately we made the hard choice to come back.

The Hernandezes are part of a wave of immigrants who left the United States and returned to their home countries in recent years, often after spending most of their lives working as undocumented workers. Some of them never intended to stay in the United States, but said the cost and danger of crossing the border kept them here once they arrived and they built lives. Today, middle-aged and still able-bodied, many are back-migrating.

Mexicans, who represent the largest and most transformative migration to the United States in modern history, began a gradual return more than a decade ago, with improvements in the Mexican economy and diminishing job opportunities in the United States during the last recession.

But outflows have accelerated recently, beginning with the crackdown on immigrants under the Trump administration and continuing under President Biden, as many seniors decide they have achieved their original immigration goals and can afford to leave. exchanging the often grueling work available to undocumented workers for slower work. rhythm in their country of origin.

Their departures are one of many factors that have helped keep the total number of undocumented immigrants in the country relatively stable, despite a flood of migrant arrests at the southern border that reached two million last year.

It’s a myth that everyone comes here and no one ever leaves, said Robert Warren, senior visiting fellow at the Center for Migration Studies, a think tank, which wrote a recent report on the trend.

There are a lot of people leaving the country, and they’re leaving voluntarily, said Warren, who is one of several demographers including scholars from Emory University, Princeton University and the ‘University of California, Los Angeles, who documented the trend.

The current undocumented population has remained relatively constant at around 10.2 million in recent years after peaking at nearly 12 million in 2008, even with the large number of new arrivals at the border.

An emergency health order passed to slow transmission of the coronavirus has allowed border officials to quickly deport more than 2.5 million new arrivals since 2020; hundreds of thousands more were allowed into the country during this time. But a largely voluntary exodus of other immigrants has kept the overall population relatively stable, demographers say. (While deportations accelerated under the Obama and Trump administrations, those numbers were too low to be a significant factor.)

The number of undocumented migrants from a dozen countries, including Poland, the Philippines, Peru, South Korea and Uruguay, has fallen by 30% or more between 2010 and 2020.

Mexico’s undocumented population, the main source of immigrants to the United States, fell to 4.4 million from 6.6 million during this period.

Declines were recorded in all but two states over the decade, plunging 49% in New York; 40% in California, which lost 815,000 Mexicans; 36% in Illinois; and 20%, or 267,000, in Texas. The data suggests those residents were not moving to other states but returning to their home states, Warren said.

There has long been an ebb and flow of undocumented immigration. People are leaving their homes in response to push factors, such as financial hardship, drought, and escalating violence, as well as in response to pull factors in the United States, primarily jobs and shelter.

The number of undocumented Polish immigrants halved between 2010 and 2019 amid improving conditions in Poland. Brazilians returned in droves when their country’s economy was booming, thanks to a boom in food exports and successful bids to host the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics that spurred a building bonanza .

Rubn Hernndez-Len, a sociologist at UCLA who has conducted field research with Mexicans who have returned home, said the main reason people give for leaving the United States was a desire to be reunited with their families. .

Former President Donald J. Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, coupled with his administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, has caused anxiety that has also driven some undocumented immigrants, particularly Mexicans, to leave, a said Mr. Hernndez-Len.

Returning to the country of origin has always characterized Mexico-United States migration. For a long time, it was mainly men who traveled back and forth between their villages and the United States on their own, earning dollars during stays of several months.

This circular migration was disrupted in the early 1990s when the United States introduced a series of policies aimed at fortifying the border, erecting barriers and deploying more agents.

But border restrictions backfired. After facing risks and paying smugglers to cross the border, undocumented workers stayed in the United States, rather than coming and going.

Most of them never wanted to stay. We scrubbed the works when we militarized the border, said Princeton immigration specialist Douglas S. Massey. They spent more and more time there and had families.

Now, he said, census data suggests many are choosing to return home.

If they have savings and a home in Mexico, they can retire there, he said. Their US-born children are now old enough to take care of themselves and can come and go to visit them.

Ms Hernandez left her Mexican town in 1987 out of necessity, she said.

In New York, she settled into nanny jobs with families in Manhattan and sent money home. She fell in love with Javier, a fellow Oaxacan who had immigrated around the same time and was learning the art of making pizza. They married and their first child, Jennifer, was born in 1992.

Without legal status and with the border increasingly barricaded, the Hernandezes could not risk leaving the United States.

Mr. Hernandez’s parents died and he mourned them from afar, unable to attend their funeral. Ms. Hernandez’s father is deceased.

Years passed and we nurtured the hope of being able to obtain papers to move freely between the two countries, said Ms. Hernandez.

The last amnesty program passed by Congress in 1986 enabled 2.3 million Mexicans to legalize their status. Since then, Democrats and Republicans have still failed to reach consensus on yet another immigration reform bill.

For Mr. and Mrs. Hernandez, years in the United States turned into decades. Along the way, the couple had a son and then a series of twins.

Jennifer eventually attended Harvard University School of Theology and then returned to New York to work for Make the Road New York, an immigrant advocacy group. his three younger siblings have completed high school. When she turned 21, Jennifer was able to sponsor her parents to get green cards, but they quickly realized it was a process that would take more than a decade.

We started having this very serious conversation about them coming back so my mom could spend some time with her mom before she passed, Jennifer said.

The couple figured they could make ends meet by selling the corn, cabbage and herbs grown on their small plot of land in Mexico and the tortillas from the factory they had recently acquired. Their children, now adults, assured them that they could help support them, if necessary. But it was a heartbreaking decision to make even though the couple had always thought about going home.

The children Ms. Hernandez had helped raise as a nanny in New York were devastated.

It took a year to pull the trigger, Jennifer said.

The four Hernandez children joined their parents on the plane to Oaxaca, and after settling into the house there, they all took their first family vacation, a week on a Mexican beach. Then the children boarded a flight back to the United States.

We cried all the way to New York, Jennifer recalls. It’s been a year and a half, and it’s still very hard, she said, her voice cracking.

Ms Hernandez said she still hopes to return to New York someday, at least for extended visits, if Jennifer eventually manages to secure green cards for the couple.

I have my children there, and one day they will have children, she said. I would like to take care of my grandchildren.

Audio produced by Adrienne Hurst.

