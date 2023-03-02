UK Weather: Snow and Frost Forecast for Cooling Temperatures in March | england weather





March is the first month of weather spring, but changing from a fleece coat to a lightweight jacket may need to be put on hold. Forecasters say temperatures in the UK this year will be slightly colder than usual.

As February draws to a close, the Bureau of Meteorology says snow, frost and fog are likely in some areas over the next few weeks. The probability of winter showers was particularly short in the first week of March, when coastal areas in the north and east of England are likely to feel it first before the cold weather moves south.

Weather Service assistant meteorologist Mark Sidaway said forecasters had detected a phenomenon that helped set off a record-breaking cold wave in 2018.

Met Office preliminary figures show Britain had its driest February in 30 years. Bedfordshire, Greater London and Essex were among the driest regions, with 15.3mm of rain, and last month was among the top five driest February on record.

Essex was the county with the least amount of precipitation, with 3.5 mm, or 8% of average precipitation. Rainfall in the UK as a whole was 43.4 mm, or 45%, less than half of the average monthly rainfall.

Scotland was the only country to buck this trend, recording 69% of its average rainfall, while Wales and Northern Ireland experienced a dry season of 22% and 34%, respectively.

Shidaway said that over the Arctic, sudden stratospheric warming and atmospheric phenomena were observed. This can cause polar westerly winds that start moving eastward. In 2018, this brought extremely cold Arctic Siberian air into the UK.

“Abrupt stratospheric warming in March and other drivers point to colder conditions, but at this stage it is unlikely to have widespread destructive winter weather like it did five years ago in March 2018,” he said.

At that time, a wide anticyclone formed over Scandinavia, supplying cold air from Arctic Siberia. This brought extreme cold to England.

We anticipate that areas of high pressure will become increasingly established in areas towards Greenland. This will allow the northern flow to supply cooler air to at least the northern and eastern half of England, bringing winter showers.

The extended projections show the potential for a series of cyclones to come across the Atlantic Ocean, bringing more widespread snowfall possibilities as they meet cooler air, although their location and timing are currently very uncertain.

The exact location of the high pressure will be key and will greatly affect the weather we see in England.

The Met Office said the most likely scenario is for colder, more stable weather.

This colder regime will move south across much of the UK, increasing the risk of winter showers and possibly snow in higher elevations to the north. Temperatures are likely to be below average, he added.

Forecasters said conditions for continued colder-than-average conditions existed, but they said they were unsure about the forecast for March after the first week.

Snow is possible in some areas, increasing the chance of rain. Some winter episodes can be disturbed by a combination of snow and strong winds. The North West of England is most likely to be drier than average.

Temperatures are likely to be below average across the board, at least in the first half of March. However, the values ​​are expected to be closer to the average overall later. Shorter cold spells are possible within this.

