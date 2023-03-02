Why the stress around Chinese apps in the US is overblown





Lotus Ruan, who has done technical analysis of Chinese apps like WeChat and is currently a senior researcher at Toronto-based research group Citizen Lab, echoes that view: With the rise of TikTok and the globalization of Chinese apps, [people] look at Chinese apps with a magnifying glass. As a result, the risks are often exaggerated.

The actual differences between these apps and the US apps are quite small, Ruan says. In 2021, a technical review of TikTok, conducted by a colleague of Ruans, reported that he had not observed [TikTok or its Chinese version Douyin] collect contact lists, save and send photos, audio, videos or geolocation coordinates without user permission. (WeChat, on the other hand, has been found to monitor chats even in accounts not registered in China.)

We tend to secure everything now, says Ruan, it’s important, but we have to be very careful when applying a national security framework to data. Concerns about what these apps might have done should be based on actual technical research rather than speculation and innuendo, she says.

Even then, journalists and members of political circles should closely monitor how these apps handle their data, paying particular attention to whether any user data is sent back to China.

As Xu tells me, there is a legitimate national security concern about what happens to US user data once it is within Chinese borders. China has developed a legal framework for protecting personal data, but it focuses on holding private companies accountable, without restricting what kind of data the government gets from companies or what it does with that data.

There are things companies like ByteDance, which owns TikTok, can do to address concerns. For years, ByteDance has committed to storing and processing US data only in the US, but there are still reports that the company’s engineers in China are inappropriately accessing US user data. There are a few things they said they were going to do, but they didn’t. I think that’s the problem, Xu said. Enforcing this segregation of user data and using third-party audits to prove this is done would be a first step.

The political narrative around TikTok as a national security threat may alienate some users if TikTok is not good for government employees, shouldn’t I be concerned and steer clear of that too? But unless the US government puts in place a complete ban on TikTok, I think many more will continue to use it.

The reality is that, ultimately, very few US users actively consider an app’s country of origin. Many people will simply weigh the benefits against the risks: are goofy videos entertaining enough to justify the risks of exposing their data to corporations and potentially state actors?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technologyreview.com/2023/03/01/1069247/chinese-apps-risks-us-overblown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos