Operation Venetic: Criminals jailed for selling firearms across England.





A man who supplied firearms to organized crime groups across the UK has been jailed for more than 19 years as part of a National Crime Agency investigation under Operation Venetic.

Michael Derrane, 50, used the encrypted communication platform EncroChat to orchestrate, supply, and transfer wholesale shipments of firearms and several kilograms of Class A and B drugs to sell to criminals for profit.

Evidence from encrypted messages suggests that Morpeth’s Derrane is well known to serious organized crime groups in Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Midlands and London and will travel up to 700 miles to trade illicit goods.

In one series of messages, he discussed the sale of 30kg of heroin split between locations in London, Leicester and Oxford.

Today (1st March) at Leeds Crown Court he was sentenced to 19 years and 2 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to transfer a prohibited weapon (firearm) and conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs such as heroin, cocaine and cannabis. . .

The NCA launched an investigation as part of Operation Venetic, a UK law enforcement agency, into the 2020 disruption of the encrypted global telecommunications service EncroChat.

On 22 April 2020, Derrane was arrested in his van in the Tingley area of ​​Leeds by NCA armed police on gun and drug offences charges. During his search of the van officers he recovered firearms that had been converted to full auto fire, as well as ammunition, Class B drugs and 6000 cash.

On July 2, 2020, 26-year-old Alsi Vata, who had conspired with Derrane to purchase this and other firearms, was detained by NCA officers in the presence of the former Home Secretary as he left his Soho apartment.

Messages analyzed in April 2020 as part of Operation Venetic provided evidence of their plans. Vata sent Derrane a message requesting a firearm in April 2020 using a Budplug handle.

Derrane, who used the handle Big Corey, responded:

They are in Spain until we start sending them back. You can’t get enough people to kill. You only need one in the right place.

Photo: Michael Derrane (left) and Alsi Vata (right)

In another message, Derrane mentions a dispute she had with another man over drugs and money:

That’s all they have to wait for and I only need 2 bullets in my gun.

Vata, from London, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transfer a prohibited weapon (firearm), possession of a prohibited weapon (firearm), and conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs (cocaine and cannabis).

He was sentenced today to 14 years and 3 months along with Derrane.

NCA SIO Adrian Barnard said:

The messages made it clear that Derrane was a dangerous man. Because of his access to weapons, he gained a position in a national organized crime group.

The level of violence and exploitation associated with illicit drugs and firearms in the UK is undeniable and we are not only chasing the crime bosses, but middle class criminals climbing the chains to do even more damage.

Crown Prosecution Service Professional Prosecutor Hilary Ryan said: This was a complex and challenging case, but thanks to the efforts of investigators and prosecutors, the convictions and sentencing of Derrane and Vata have removed two dangerous criminals from the streets.

They traded large amounts of drugs and firearms for financial gain. They did not care about the damage caused by drug addiction or the fear, injury, and loss of life caused by the illegal gun trade.

March 1, 2023

