Canada risks following US lead on gun violence





Canadians celebrate sharing the world’s longest undefended border with the United States and take comfort in an imaginary wall that prevents American gun policy. This wall may be collapsing.

In November 2022, Canada’s federal government introduced amendments to draft gun control legislation that would permanently ban military-style assault weapons, fulfilling an election promise that helped to the Liberal Party’s election victories in 2019 and 2021. The amendments were intended to achieve three goals: to enshrine in legislation banning more than 1,500 types of assault weapons put in place in the wake of one of the worst mass shootings in Canada in Portapique, Nova Scotia in 2020; adding some firearms that had been previously excluded, including a military rifle used in several recent shootings against police officers in Canada; and incorporate a permanent definition to prevent gun manufacturers from circumventing the ban in the future.

The changes are supported by public health science. They have been called for by Canadian health care professionals, gun violence survivors and their families, women’s groups and community leaders alarmed by the increase in gun violence, which has followed an upward trajectory in Canada over the past decade. They would bring Canadian gun control laws closer to those of other peer countries.

But they were met with a well-organized campaign of disinformation and division from Canadian gun lobby groups, reminiscent of the rhetoric and tactics of the NRA. The one who, this time, did not completely fall on deaf ears. In early February 2023, a political deadlock forced the minority Liberal government to withdraw amendments to the ban on assault for further study. Opposition parties, particularly the Conservative Party which had echoed the gun lobby’s talking points, rushed to claim victory.

Canadians – and the world – should be concerned. The country has long sought to draw clear distinctions with its American neighbors on the issue of firearms. There is no constitutional right to own and bear arms in Canada. Most Canadians support strong gun control laws. As for military-style assault weapons, 82% support a complete ban. Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien once noted that gun control was a “core value” that helped define the “differences between Canadians and Americans.”

Read more: Justin Trudeau cited mass shootings in the United States in Canada’s new gun bill. But crime is also on the rise

Canada must be wary of such firearms exceptionalism. Between 2006 and 2016, Canadians saw an erosion of gun control laws, as other peer countries in Europe and elsewhere gradually tightened theirs. Canada has the fifth highest rate of gun ownership in the world according to the most recent Small Arms Survey. Access to firearms in the home has consistently been shown to be a risk factor for firearm-related injury and death. Canada now has the third highest rate of firearm homicide among populous high-income countries, after the United States and Chile. Worldwide, it has the ninth highest age-standardized firearm suicide rate among men, which at 2.87 per 100,000 is more than double the global average. Over the past decade, the country has seen 15 mass shootings. In the same period, and with nearly twice the population, England, which has banned military-style automatic and semi-automatic weapons since 1988, recorded two.

Gun control has returned to the political agenda in Canada under the Liberal government of Justin Trudeau. After legislative changes in 2019, including lifetime background checks and the 2020 ban, the government created a community-focused fund to address the social determinants of gun violence. Legislation currently under consideration, Bill C-21, would freeze the sale of handguns, seek to combat cross-border firearm smuggling, establish a “red flag law” and further restrict firearms without powder. It was to this bill that the amendments banning assault weapons (as well as ghost weapons) were introduced. Together, the legislation addresses different aspects of gun violence. The assault weapons ban – first introduced in response to a mass shooting – aims to prevent further such occurrences.

The latest rollback on the assault weapons ban is not just a Canadian concern. As more Americans, including President Joe Biden, call for similar bans in the United States, Canada’s ability to take decisive action to ban these weapons takes on regional significance.

The gun lobby’s interventions in Canadian politics are not new, but in recent years their rhetoric and tactics have more closely mirrored the US gun lobby. Social media has extended this reach and amplified the messages. “Stay in your lane” is an NRA slogan, in response to American doctors who undertake research into gun harm and gun control policy. The slogan was quickly adopted by a Canadian firearms lobby group and used against Canadian doctors who advocate an evidence-based public health approach to reducing mass shootings, gunshot wounds and deaths in their own communities. Targeted campaigns have sought to discredit gun victims and their families, doctors and public health experts who have exposed the harms of guns.

Canada needs to refocus the public health imperative on politics. Righteous criticism has been leveled at the government for the way it introduced the assault weapons amendments. Key stakeholders, including Aboriginal groups and hunters, should have been consulted from the start.

What should not be politically debated is the public health science behind the proposed bans.

Scientific evidence and public health consensus support that comprehensive gun control laws are effective in saving lives. Assault weapons are designed to inflict maximum damage to the human body in minimum time. The now withdrawn amendment, and a definition still favored by proponents, includes firearms capable of discharging centerfire ammunition semi-automatically, with high capacity magazines (more than five) and detachable magazines that allow a shooter to reload quickly. It covers firearms with high destructive potential (based on bore diameter and muzzle energies), beyond the limits required for legitimate civilian use. Analyzes of other countries’ policies demonstrate that similar bans decrease both the overall number of mass shootings and the number of deaths and injuries per event.

To be most effective, assault weapons bans must be comprehensive, restrictive and enduring. They must cover both firearm characteristics and magazine capacity. Gaps and limitations can significantly weaken the impact on public health, as seen with the US assault weapons ban in 1994-2004. It saved lives but was not as effective as it could have been, grandfathering and allowing copycat designs to enter the market.

Most hunting rifles in common use in Canada are neither covered nor affected by the proposed amendments. Experts from the Canadian Firearms Program testified to this during the study of the proposed amendments in parliamentary committee. Still, “hunting gun ban” has been an effective cry from gun lobby groups. Historically, hunters in Canada have moved away from American-style gun lobby politics. Hunting practices and firearms legislation are not considered mutually exclusive. Anti-gun control activists are working hard to transform this narrative.

Canadians should not be victims of misinformation. Comprehensive bans on weapons that can injure and kill many people in a short time can and do save lives. The proposed ban on assault weapons would bring the country closer to other peer countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Japan and the United Kingdom. In these countries, bans on assault weapons introduced as part of comprehensive firearms legislation have resulted in fewer mass shootings and, in some cases, fewer suicides and homicides by weapon. fire. Politicians concerned about the response of their constituency should be reassured: in other countries, bans have enjoyed widespread bipartisan public support after their introduction. They did not cool hunting cultures. Moreover, they set citizens and politicians on a permanent path to view gun law not as a threat to individual liberties, but as the foundation on which public health responses to gun violence – with the end goal of safer communities – are built.

Amendments permanently banning assault weapons are expected to be reintroduced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, politicians on the other side of the partisan divide must use their time wisely, listen carefully, especially to First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities who have a constitutional right to engage in hunting practices and decision-making, and challenging the misinformation of the gun lobby. More importantly, they must prioritize public health and safety over private interest.

By doing so, Canada could once again become a model of gun control for the United States, rather than the other way around.

