Potential TikTok ban in the US could be a boon for Meta and Snap

Investors in Meta, Snap and other US digital media companies have been looking for signs of a rebound after a tumultuous 2022. They received surprisingly upbeat news this week.

The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday voted in favor of legislation that would give President Joe Biden the power to ban TikTok, the viral video app owned by China’s ByteDance that has snatched shares market to the mainstays of social media.

“The implications are significant for anyone who has lost market share to TikTok,” Needham analyst Laura Martin said in an interview. She said Snap, Meta’s Facebook and Google’s YouTube could be “huge beneficiaries” if the ban eventually takes place.

TikTok has had a meteoric rise in the United States, and its impact has been particularly noticeable in 2022, as a booming economy has caused the online advertising market to plummet.

In 2021, TikTok surpassed one billion monthly users. An August Pew Research Center survey found that 67% of teens in the United States use TikTok, and 16% said they were there almost constantly. According to Insider Intelligence, TikTok controls 2.3% of the global digital advertising market, putting it behind Google (including YouTube), Facebook (including Instagram), Amazon and Alibaba.

But data privacy concerns have risen with TikTok due to its private, China-based parent company. Congress banned TikTok from government devices as part of a bipartisan spending bill in December, several governors removed the app from state computer networks, including at public universities, and Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., renewed its calls for a comprehensive nationwide ban in January. .

“A US ban on TikTok is a ban on exporting American culture and values ​​to the more than one billion people who use our service around the world,” a TikTok spokesperson said Wednesday. “We are disappointed to see this rushed legislation moving forward, despite its significant negative impact on the free speech rights of millions of Americans who use and love TikTok.”

Even with the legislation that was presented to the committee this week, lawmakers still have a long way to go before a real ban can be implemented. Assuming this bill passes the Republican-controlled House, the Democratic-majority Senate is expected to pass a version of it, which will be a challenge based on the opposition already voiced by some Democrats. If passed by the Senate, Biden would still have to decide whether to veto it or sign it.

TikTok is no stranger to challenges from US officials, as former President Donald Trump has declared his intention to ban the app through executive action in 2020.

ByteDance sought to potentially create TikTok to prevent the app from being shut down, and the company struck a deal with Trump that was to include partnerships with Oracle and Walmart, both of which would become investors in TikTok.

Those deals fell through, but Martin said it’s possible the app could be successfully acquired this time around. In that case, TikTok might be a weakened competitor and experience a period of uncertainty, but “it wouldn’t just disappear and shut down,” Martin said.

Andrew Boone, an analyst at JMP, said Meta would likely benefit the most if TikTok faced a US ban. Facebook has pumped money into rival TikTok, Reels, which has yet to establish a revenue model as effective as the main News Feed.

Meta Platforms Inc. chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, left, arrives in federal court in San Jose, California, U.S., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Meta said on its fourth quarter earnings call that it expects Reels to become revenue neutral by year-end or early 2024. Video plays on Facebook and Instagram have more than doubled over the past year.

“If TikTok were to go away, I think there would be a lot more consumption of Instagram Reels,” Boone said in an interview. He said Snapchat’s Spotlight, introduced in 2020, and YouTube Shorts, released in 2021, “would also benefit.”

All three platforms had a tough 2022. Meta shares lost two-thirds of their value as the company saw three straight quarters of declining revenue. Snap’s stock fell 81% as growth fell to low single digits, and the company opted out of providing guidance for two consecutive periods. YouTube’s ad revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations in the fourth quarter, falling 8% from a year earlier.

The TikTok copycat rush has not gone down well in many circles.

In July, Instagram CEO Adam Mosser shared a video explaining changes to the social media platform after celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian criticized the app for “trying to be TikTok. “.

A post urging the company to “remake Instagram Instagram” garnered more than 1.6 million likes and resulted in nearly 140,000 petition signatures. A month later, Mosseri announced plans to move from San Francisco to London to help Meta keep TikTok users away.

CNBC’s Christina Wilkie, Lauren Feiner and Jonathan Vanian contributed to this report

