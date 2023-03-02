5 Best Places to See the Northern Lights in the UK





Parts of the UK sky last night went from pitch-black to dazzling colors reminiscent of fireworks nights or intense 1980s disco. The northern lights are so intense that it’s hard to believe they’re the result of Mother Nature.

Also known as the Aurora Borealis, this spectacular phenomenon is caused by charged particles entering Earth’s atmosphere at high speed from space. Sightings in the UK are rare and most people have to travel to Iceland or Norway to see the light of day. I was so excited to get a glimpse as far south as Cornwall. This exceeded Met Offices predictions that a stunning occurrence of auroras could be seen as far south as central England.

Unusually many Britons can see the Northern Lights this month without leaving the comfort of their homes.

/ Grasholm Observatory

And now meteorologists have predicted more of the same will happen on Monday night.

The Met Office said: The northern lights are best seen in the dark without light pollution. The lights typically extend from 50 miles up to 400 miles above the earth’s surface.

read more

Residents of London and other big cities may not be able to see proper lighting due to light pollution, but elsewhere the naked eye can see the wonders of cosmic color dominance. Here we reveal the best places to observe the Northern Lights.

county durham

Grassholm Observatory is a purpose-built facility near a secluded reservoir for stargazers from all over the world to enjoy Teesside’s famous dark skies. It’s no surprise, then, that this is the best place to enjoy the aurora borealis. Sunday night viewers went wild as it was painted a light blue electric magenta.

Sunday night view from Grassholme Observatory

/ Grasholm Observatory

shropshire

The silhouettes of the winter trees couldn’t be more dramatic than in Shropshire, backlit by the northern lights in a hazy purple. The gently rolling landscape of this Midland County is the perfect backdrop for a spectacular light display where jubilant locals share their views on Twitter.

Shropshire provides a beautiful backdrop for the Northern Lights.

/ PA

lincolnshire

Lincolnshire’s flat plains are paired with huge, clear skies, and the northern lights can put on the most vivid displays. “I have very cold feet, but it was worth it!” one resident who left after taking pictures at 1:30 a.m. tweeted.

Aurora seen from Gainsborough, Lincolnshire

/ @ElwessHerefords

Glasgow and Surroundings

Scotland always has the advantage, as the farther north you go, the higher your chances of seeing the Northern Lights. Last night, Glaswegians were surprised to catch a glimpse of the aurora from the city itself and surrounding villages, with images uploaded to social media sites looking more like a digitally created special effect than a natural phenomenon.

We were able to see the northern lights even from downtown Glasgow.

/ @Hiya Glasgow

Northumberland

Northumberland is one of the best places to spot the Northern Lights, not just because of the vast dark skies, but also because of the county’s castles and coastline.

Aurora over the low fog banks of Lilburn Tower, Northumberland, 2016

/ Alarmy/PA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/insider/five-best-places-to-view-the-northern-lights-uk-b1063332.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos