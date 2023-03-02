Upcoming US 23 closures near Ann Arbor for $69 million construction project





WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A $69 million overhaul of Michigan Avenue and US 23 south of Ann Arbor is underway this year, resulting in nighttime lane closures and highway shoulder closures .

The project will require intermittent nightly lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on northbound US 23 between Stony Creek Road, north of Milan, and Ellsworth Road in Pittsfield Township, starting Wednesday, March 1 , according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The freeway’s left shoulders will also close in both directions between Stony Creek Road and I-94, MDOT officials said.

The project will widen Michigan Avenue (US 12) in both directions on a section including the US 23 interchange from just west of Platt Road to Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township.

Construction will widen Michigan Avenue to five lanes, as well as redesigned intersections and a new right-turn lane on Michigan Avenue toward southbound Platt Road.

At the Michigan Avenue and US 23 interchange, crews will add new loop ramps in the northwest and southeast quadrants to eliminate left turns on the freeway.

An auxiliary lane on US 23 will also be added in both directions between the interchange and I-94, with acceleration/deceleration lanes south of Michigan Avenue also being extended.

Construction plans will also bring a 10-foot-wide paved lane to the south side of the Michigan Avenue section, a priority of Pittsfield Township officials.

Read more: Bike and pedestrian path added to Michigan Avenue overhaul near Ann Arbor

The project aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic flow in the busy section.

The westbound Michigan Avenue shoulder will close between Carpenter and Textile Roads for the project, according to the MDOT map.

The project is expected to be completed in November.

More information about the Michigan Avenue/US 23 project can be found on the Pittsfield Townships website.

