Brexit hit the UK economy hard. Northern Ireland agreement brings hope





London CNN —

Northern Ireland’s landmark deal on a trade deal heralds a reset of the often-difficult relationship between the UK and the European Union and could be a first step towards repairing some of the damage Brexit has done to the UK economy.

The Windsor Framework, unveiled Monday by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, addresses issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, a source of bitter dispute between Britain and the European Union since finalizing a divorce settlement three years ago. do.

The protocol was designed to allow Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, to remain on a large European market and freely trade goods across land borders with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state. The effect, however, was to disrupt trade between Britain and Northern Ireland and infuriate Belfast’s unionist politicians.

Trade experts say the new deal will end the threat of a UK-EU trade war and strengthen goodwill between the two sides, boosting business confidence. It could also pave the way for greater collaboration in other areas, opening up much-needed investment in the UK.

David Henig, UK director of the European Center for International Political Economics, a think tank, thinks this is a pivotal moment. It doesn’t make any immediate sense for trade, but it represents a new phase in the relationship and the UK and EU are trying to do more together, he told CNN.

Von der Leyen said the deal on Monday meant a stronger EU-UK relationship and standing shoulder-to-shoulder as close partners now and into the future. It provides a long-lasting solution that will work for people and businesses in Northern Ireland, she added.

To avoid strict politically sensitive borders on the island of Ireland and risk a resurgence of sectarian violence, the Northern Ireland Protocol created a de facto customs border in the Irish Sea between the island and the British mainland.

But new inspections of goods traveling between the UK mainland and Northern Ireland upset supply chains, boosted business costs and angered the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, which led to the collapse of Northern Ireland’s devolved government last year.

Sunak and Von der Leyen are confident that the newly agreed upon changes will resolve these tensions.

For example, the deal would create a green lane that would allow goods destined for Northern Ireland from the UK to pass through ports with minimal paperwork, checks and customs duties, while those traveling to the Republic of Ireland would have to use the red lane.

It also allows the UK government to determine sales tax rates for businesses in Northern Ireland and gives the Northern Ireland government emergency powers to oppose new EU rules on some goods.

Today’s agreement provides smooth trade within the UK as a whole, protects Northern Ireland’s place in our union and protects the sovereignty of the people of Northern Ireland, Sunak said.

Besides its importance for Northern Ireland, the deal eases Brexit uncertainty for the UK.

According to Berenberg chief economist Kallum Pickering, this eliminates the threat of a head-to-head trade war with the UK’s largest market, which has severely hampered corporate investment.

He wrote in a memo Monday that the main factor holding back the UK economy after the referendum is uncertainty, although the UK’s decision to raise trade barriers with the EU will have a lasting impact on growth potential.

When this is over, expect healthy fundamentals in the UK to see capital-rich banks, cash-rich households and companies and well-regulated markets back in place.

England needs all the help it can get. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), China is the only major economy expected to contract this year and has yet to regain its pre-pandemic size.

The new Northern Ireland deal opens the door to UK-EU cooperation in financial services, energy, immigration and scientific research, experts say.

An immediate win for UK universities, the UK can now join Horizon Europe, a major EU-funded program for research and innovation with a budget of $95.5 billion ($101 billion).

“This award is not just for researchers and academics, it is a very clear one,” said L. Alan Winters, Co-Director of the Center for Inclusive Trade Policy at the University of Sussex.

It would lock Britain back into the European scientific research community. Research and development is a huge part of the modern economy, he told CNN.

The deal could also help Britain build closer ties with the US, which has taken a keen interest in Northern Ireland’s affairs under President Joe Biden.

Biden, who is of Irish ancestry, has warned in the past about Northern Ireland’s peace deal making the Good Friday Agreement a victim of Brexit. Democrats in the US have also criticized attempts by the British government under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to rewrite and even nullify the protocol.

Biden welcomed the deal on Monday.

In a statement, he said he was confident that Northern Ireland’s people and businesses would be able to make the most of the economic opportunities created by this stability and certainty, and that the United States was prepared to support the region’s enormous economic potential.

Marjorie A. Chorlins, senior vice president for Europe at the US Chamber of Commerce, added that the deal lays a solid foundation for a more effective partnership between the US and Europe.

Britain’s biggest economic victory for the British government would be a free trade agreement with the United States. Given that Biden has little appetite for an international trade treaty, it still seems like a long shot, but the Northern Ireland deal removes at least one hurdle.

Henig, from the European Center for International Political Economics, added that it would truly improve the tone of relations with the United States and could revitalize regular dialogue between the two countries on future trade ties.

In many ways, the deal on Northern Ireland is just the first step towards repairing the damage Brexit has done to the UK economy and international reputation.

Anna Jerzewska, founder of international trade consultancy Trade & Borders, said the protocol should be mentioned before doing anything else.

While the new deal doesn’t change the burdensome UK-EU trade deal, it provides a stronger and more stable foundation for the UK to navigate its post-Brexit future, even if the road ahead still looks dangerous.

John Springford, deputy director of the Center for European Reform, said there was still a lot of uncertainty about what the ultimate steady-state relationship between the UK and the EU would be, especially about how far the UK would deviate from EU rules. think tank.

It could spark new conflicts in the future, but a solution to Northern Ireland is more likely to be resolved in a way that involves more compromise and less confrontation, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/28/economy/northern-ireland-new-brexit-deal/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos