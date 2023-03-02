‘The Last of Us’ Made Flashbacks Work, But Episode 7 Didn’t





Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from The Last of Us Episode 7. When it comes to storytelling, time jumps are tricky. HBO’s The Last of Us, however, has proven that its creators have mastered this kind of storytelling – from the pilot’s opening with a flashback to a 1960s talk show to episode 3 following a love story between two characters in the past we’d never met before, it seems like when The Last of Us takes us on a trip down memory lane, it knows exactly how to balance it with the present. So why did Episode 7 feel so unbalanced? Well, in this series, the trick to time-jumping is getting the timing right, and this last episode was poorly timed.

Episode 7 offered another time jump in a series that set a precedent by playing with time in a unique and successful way. This latest time jump, however, didn’t have the impact that others have had. In fact, it actually acted to delay the series and completely throw the series’ fast, focused pace off course. This time jump took viewers out of a tense, suspenseful moment and disoriented them into an episode that was meant to show us preparing for Ellie (Bella Ramsey) getting bitten. While this flashback was important for viewers to see, its slow pacing and surprising placement in the series instead acted to dismiss the story and lose much-needed momentum.

The preview for episode 7 hurt a lot for those who caught it after episode 6 ended. It didn’t show Joel (Pedro Pascal) at all. For viewers unfamiliar with the video game that inspired the series, Joel’s well-being is completely on the line at the end of Episode 6. That made this episode a weird time to take us away from the present for the entire episode. While it was clear that Joel was alive at the start of the episode, the scene showed a dire situation. Choosing to divert viewers’ attention from the suspenseful moments at play in the current series could have helped add to the tension and anticipation of what would happen with Ellie and Joel. Yet the pace of this flashback was long, drawn-out, and slow. Therefore, it felt like the show was unnecessarily distracting audiences from what was a more pressing issue.

Why early time jumps worked so well Image via HBO

The first three episodes of the series each send us into the past right from the start. They didn’t catch us in a moment of built momentum. Instead, they came to us during quieter times in the present day, allowing viewers to focus on what was happening in the flashback without having to focus.

If a flashback is a hard thing to pull off while keeping a series moving, a flashback episode is even harder. Still, it wasn’t the show’s first flashback episode either. Episode 3 of The Last of Us has now acted as a unique flashback episode set in the past and focusing entirely on two characters who did not appear in an earlier or later episode, Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank ( Murray Bartlett). It was both unusual and risky to divert audiences from its main story to watch what ultimately felt like an intensely centered short film about two characters who wouldn’t return. Still, the risk this episode took paid off in full; it had a lot of impact on its own, while acting powerfully to flesh out the story at the center. What made this work was all in the pacing. Viewers were still learning about this world, and the flashback interrupted the current story during a break from the action. Joel and Ellie were at a slow point in their journey, and when Bill and Frank’s story in the past bled into the present, the story, as a whole, felt grounded. We were open to where the story wanted to take us. When Episode 7 arrived, however, we weren’t.

Episode 7 needed better pacing to keep viewers engaged Image via HBO Max

At the start of Episode 7, viewers either were desperate for answers and a conclusion to what was happening with Ellie and Joel or weren’t engaged with the story at all; either way, it didn’t leave anyone in a good position to focus their attention elsewhere. Also, the transition to flashback was disorienting. It was hard to understand, at first, where we were following Ellie in time. The past before she met Joel? The future after Joel’s death? This became clear fairly quickly, but only after letting the audience search for where it was on the timeline – an effect the time jumps in previous episodes didn’t have.

The flashback started slowly, and while this backstory was certainly important to the show and surely information many viewers were hoping to get, it was delivered to us with a pacing that felt out of sync with the rest of the show. Despite the tedious pacing of the flashback, things picked up speed in the final quarter of the episode. When Ellie and Riley (Storm Reid) come face to face with an Infected, the timing and intensity began to help the episode for the first time, rather than hurt it. Not only did the tempo pick up, but scenes from the past began to be intercut with flashes forward, allowing the audience to reconnect with present-day Ellie and Joel. It brought viewers back to today’s story while finally giving them the information they were looking for in the episode: how Ellie was bitten.

Picture via HBO

Getting a backstory for Ellie is something that can only help the show. This flashback, in particular, gave Ellie a bit of character development and really helped audiences understand her better in the present day. Therefore, moving this episode to another point in the series would have greatly helped the storytelling.

Ultimately, The Last of Us has done so well so far thanks in large part to the way it plays over time. The way this series wobbles in the timeline isn’t just a storytelling strategy; it’s a vital part of what this story is really about. Without it, The Last of Us would be an entirely different show. Going forward, however, they’ll have to take a page from their own book and be very careful about when the flashbacks take place. Episode 7 proves how precarious the use of such a technique is.

