How to Watch and Stream Formula 1 in the UK





If you’re a new F1 fan, you’ve probably been introduced to the championship with Netflix’s Drive to Survive series. You’ll want to know how you can watch all the live action producing sports dramas.

On UK TV, Sky Sports and Channel 4 host F1, with Sky Sports F1 covering all races live and Channel 4 mainly showing all rounds of qualifying and race highlights.

Most races are broadcast live on the main Sky Sports F1 channel, some are also broadcast live on Sky Sports main events, and the British GP is broadcast live on Sky Sports and Channel 4. Sky Sports F1 also broadcasts all practice and qualifying races. live.

Lando Norris, McLaren, Sebastian Vettel and Aston Martin are interviewed by Sky Sports F1 after the race.

Photo Credit: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Can I stream live F1 races in the UK?

Yes, F1 races will be streamed on the Sky Sports live digital platform, subject to subscription.

However, viewers in the UK will find F1’s own streaming service, F1 TV, which offers two options: F1 TV Access and F1 TV Pro. Dedicated broadcasting will allow for a variety of features including additional coverage such as on-board camera views, live tracking data and team radio feeds. Price is not available. Truth.

What channel is Sky Sports F1 on?

The number of channels on Sky Sports F1 depends on the service provider, but all are available with a paid subscription.

producer

Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports Main Event

sky

406

401

virgin

506

501

Channel 4 presenters David Coulthard, TV presenters, Billy Monger and Alex Jones

Photo Credit: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the 2023 F1 race on TV?

Below are all race dates and start times on the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship schedule. This includes channels where races are shown in the UK.

date

Gyeongju

turns off the light

channel

March 5

Bahrain GP

3pm

Sky Sports F1

March 19

Saudi Arabia GP

5pm

Sky Sports F1

April 2

Australian GP

6 am

Sky Sports F1

April 30

Azerbaijan GP

12pm

Sky Sports F1

May 7

Miami GP

8:30pm

Sky Sports F1

May 21st

Emilia Romagna GP

14:00

Sky Sports F1

May 28

Monaco GP

14:00

Sky Sports F1

June 4th

Spanish GP

14:00

Sky Sports F1

June 18

Canadian GP

7:00 pm

Sky Sports F1

July 2nd

Austrian GP

14:00

Sky Sports F1

July 9

British GP

3pm

Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4

July 23

Hungarian GP

14:00

Sky Sports F1

July 30

Belgian GP

14:00

Sky Sports F1

August 27

Dutch GP

14:00

Sky Sports F1

September 3

Italian GP

14:00

Sky Sports F1

Sep 17

Singapore GP

1:00 pm

Sky Sports F1

Sep 24

Japanese GP

6 am

Sky Sports F1

Oct 8

Qatar GP

6 pm

Sky Sports F1

Oct 22

US GP

8pm

Sky Sports F1

October 29

Mexico GP

8pm

Sky Sports F1

November 5th

Brazilian GP

5pm

Sky Sports F1

November 19th

Las Vegas GP

6 am

Sky Sports F1

November 26

Abu Dhabi GP

1:00 pm

Sky Sports F1

