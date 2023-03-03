United States Steel Corp – US Steel and CarbonFree Ink MoU to capture CO2 emissions at one of the largest integrated steel mills in North America





CarbonFrees SkyCycle technology would capture and mineralize up to 50,000 metric tons of CO2 per year from US Steels plant in Gary, Indiana

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) (US Steel) and CarbonFree Chemicals Holdings, LLC (CarbonFree) have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to jointly pursue the capture of CO2 emissions generated by US Steels Gary Works manufacturing plant using CarbonFrees SkyCycle technology. If a final agreement is reached, the project should capture and mineralize up to 50,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to the carbon emissions of nearly 11,000 passenger cars.

SkyCycle, CarbonFrees’ second-generation technology, is a modular, scalable, patented technology designed to directly capture CO2 emissions from a wide variety of hard-to-reduce industrial emitters. (Photo: BusinessWire)

CarbonFrees’ patented SkyCycle technology captures carbon emissions from hard-to-reduce industrial sources before entering the atmosphere, converts the CO2 into the chemical precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) and produces hydrochloric acid (HCl) as that co-produced.

As we aim to widely introduce and scale our technology in industrial facilities around the world, we are excited about the opportunity to bring our SkyCycle technology carbon capture capabilities to US Steels Gary Works plant, one of the largest integrated steel mills in North America, said Martin Keighley, CEO of CarbonFree. We are committed to working closely with US Steel to achieve their sustainability goals and to further our mission to help enable the global transition to net zero carbon emissions.

Located in Gary, Indiana, US Steels Gary Works has an annual production capacity of 7.5 million net tons of crude steel per year. The MoU establishes a framework for discussions regarding the formation of a business venture. The decision between CarbonFree and US Steel to enter into a definitive agreement is expected to be made before the end of 2023, and if a final agreement is signed, the parties are targeting 2025 for the start of operations. The parties may also consider collaborating on other carbon capture, use and storage projects in the future.

We look forward to entering the next phase of discussions with CarbonFree to explore the possibility of significant CO2 emissions reductions in our operations in a capital-efficient manner,” said Richard L. Fruehauf, Senior Vice President of strategy and sustainability at US Steel. Working with CarbonFree could be a significant step in our efforts to decarbonize the Gary Works plant while developing technology and know-how that we could apply to other facilities within our footprint. These potential collaborations are critical for US Steel as we pursue our mission to provide cost-effective steel solutions for people and the planet.

SkyCycle technology is modular, scalable and patented and is designed to directly capture CO2 emissions from industrial emitters. The technology produces PCC for sale in the global specialty chemicals and calcium carbonate market for CO2 sequestration. PCC is a high-value product used for a variety of industrial purposes, including the manufacture of paper, plastics, ceramics, paints, coatings, adhesives, sealants, rubber, and cleaning products. . Moreover, the CO2 converted into calcium carbonate can be permanently stored as an environmentally friendly mineral.

About American Steel

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With a focus on safety, US Steels customer-centric Best for All strategy advances a safer and more sustainable future for US Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed focus on innovation, US Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, container and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such than US Steels proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. US Steel also maintains competitively advantageous iron ore production and has an annual crude steel production capacity of 22.4 million net tons. US Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

About CarbonFree

CarbonFree Chemicals Holdings, LLC is privately held. CarbonFree has invested over 17 years in research and development to prepare to bring its SkyCycle technology to hard-to-reduce industries around the world. CarbonFrees’ mission is to capture 10% of global industrial carbon, helping industries and businesses achieve their net zero goals. For more information about CarbonFree, visit www.carbonfree.cc.

