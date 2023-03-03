



Center for Citiesreport, Capital Loss: London’s Role in the UK Productivity Puzzle (published in collaboration with EC BID) shows that over the past 15 years London’s productivity growth has lagged its international rivals and has become a major contributor to UK productivity. A struggle costing the national economy tens of billions of pounds a year.

The report finds:

London is at the center of the UK productivity puzzle.

National productivity has stagnated since the 2008 financial crisis, and this slowdown has occurred nationwide, but mainly in London. Between 2007 and 2019, capital increased by 0.2% per year, accounting for 42% of the overall slowdown nationally.

London alone accounts for nearly half of the UK’s productivity gap since 2007.

London has not caught up with its global peers

If London’s productivity had performed at the same level as its global counterparts such as New York, Paris, Stockholm and Brussels – all performing better than their respective national averages – it would have added $54 billion to the UK economy in 2019 alone. An additional 17 billion the exchequer will spend. By comparison, that’s more than the amount allocated to the level-up fund (4.8 billion) and sustainable transportation settlements in urban areas (5.7 billion) combined.

Unlike many other global cities, London’s productivity lags behind the national average.

What has hindered London’s productivity?

The downturn in capitals was most pronounced among the so-called superstar firms that previously drove productivity growth, and fell most sharply in central London, where these firms are disproportionately located. And while finance was one of the reasons for this slowdown, it is not unique to this sector, along with telecommunications and professional services.

It is difficult to clearly pinpoint the cause of this problem with the available data, but the report identifies two possible drivers.

Rising costs for office space appear to be eating into business budgets and crowding out investments related to innovation that will boost Capitals productivity. There was also a lack of investment in areas increasingly important to the growth of London’s economy, such as software, databases and R&D. Rising house prices and restrictive immigration policies also appear to have reduced London’s ability to attract global talent. What should I change?

To restart growth in London, policymakers must strengthen Capitals’ reputation as a great place to do business.

Governments must do this by:

Reform the planning system to allow London to develop sufficient housing and office space. Extend graduate visas to five years to broaden the pool of high-skilled workers available for employment by companies inside and outside the capital. Delegate fiscal powers to London to increase policy freedom and strengthen incentives to address the capital’s economic challenges. To secure the future of the city’s public transport network, work with the Mayor of London to reform London’s struggling transport system. Review and amend the UK’s trade agreements on services with Europe. While Brexit is not the cause of the problems highlighted in this study, steps must be taken to avoid exacerbating the problems.

