Social media posts misrepresent Zelenskyy’s remarks on US military involvement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has predicted that if Russia’s invasion of his country is successful, it will invade neighboring NATO countries, triggering a war involving the US military. Some conservative commentators have incorrectly claimed that he called on the United States to “send their sons and daughters to war for Ukraine and potentially die.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky answered questions from reporters at a press conference on February 24, exactly one year after the Russian invasion was launched.

ABC News reporter Ian Pannell asked Zelenskyy to respond to recent opinion polls in the United States showing declining support for sending aid to Ukraine.

The president’s response has since been taken out of context. An edited version of his comments has circulated widely on social media among conservative influencers, who falsely claim Zelenskyy called on the United States to “send their sons and daughters to war for Ukraine and potentially die.”

One article claimed he said, “The United States will have to send their sons and daughters to Ukraine to fight.”

But Zelenskyy did not call on American soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy began his comments by thanking “the American people” for the help the country has sent so far. He then predicted that Russia would likely invade one or more Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – if they were victorious in Ukraine.

Unlike Ukraine, these three countries are members of NATO, an alliance formed after World War II that now consists of 30 countries, including the United States. Article 5 of NATO’s founding document, the North Atlantic Treaty, states that “an attack on one Ally is considered an attack on all Allies”. President Joe Biden has called Section 5 “sacrosanct”.

Thus, an invasion of one of the Baltic states could trigger a response that would engage the US military.

But not necessarily. In a 2022 report, Katherine Yon Ebright of the Brennan Center for Justice wrote that the wording of Section 5 is “relatively flexible.” It allows members to determine for themselves how to respond to an attack on an ally – which may mean sending materiel, imposing sanctions on the aggressor, or engaging in direct military action.

She also wrote that another section of the NATO treaty – Article 11 – specifies that member countries will implement the agreement “in accordance with their respective constitutional processes”.

“In the United States, this means obtaining express authorization from Congress, which has the sole constitutional authority to declare war and is responsible for military appropriations and oversight,” she wrote.

Maj. Gen. Charles J. Dunlap, Jr., who is now a professor at Duke University School of Law, also said, “Section 5 should not be read independently of Section 11.”

Here are Zelenskyy’s comments in full, based on real-time translation during the press conference, with the relevant part highlighted in bold:

Zelenskyy, February 24: I would like to thank the American people.

I would like to thank all of the American people who support Ukraine – Congress, the President, TV stations, journalists, and everyone who supports us.

And that percentage of Americans, as you mentioned, is growing. I can only tell them one thing: if they don’t change their minds, if they don’t understand us, if they don’t support Ukraine, they will lose NATO, they will lose the influence of United States, they will lose the leadership position that they enjoy in the world and that they enjoy for a very good reason, and they will lose the support of the country with 40 million people, with millions of children. Are American children different from ours? Don’t Americans appreciate the same things we do? I don’t think we are that different.

I’m actually very happy that we have bipartisan support, but we keep hearing these messages from time to time and they are dangerous. There are political leaders who are elected by the people, and if this issue comes up, those political leaders have to be responsible and careful because people are watching them.

Who wants a Third World War? Would anyone be willing to accept this risk? The United States will never abandon NATO member states. If it happens that Ukraine, due to various opinions and the weakening and exhaustion of aid, loses, Russia will enter the Baltic states – NATO member states – and the states States will then have to send their sons and daughters in exactly the same way as we send [our] sons and daughters in war and they will have to fight because this is NATO we are talking about and they will die — God forbid, because it is a horrible thing. I wish peace and Ukrainian support to the United States.

Some conservative commentators and media released an edited clip from the press conference that shows only part of Zelenskyy’s comment, stripped of the context of his anticipation of further Russian aggression against NATO members.

The misleadingly edited clip reads, “The United States will have to send their sons and daughters in exactly the same way we send [our] sons and daughters in war and they will have to fight because this is NATO we are talking about and they will die – God forbid, because it is a horrible thing.

Many commentators added their own summaries, which were even more misleading.

One wrote: “Zelinsky: Ukraine needs new young Americans to participate in the ground war. “The United States will have to send their sons and daughters…to WAR…” “….and they will die. »

Another wrote: “Did Zelensky just call for the sons and daughters of America to be sacrificed?

But, as we explained, Zelenskyy was responding to a question about public opinion on Ukrainian aid, and he speculated that, without continued support, Russia might prevail in Ukraine and continue to invade NATO countries that could trigger US military action.

