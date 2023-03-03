



This morning, Extinction Rebellion targeted lobbying firm UK Finance’s headquarters at 1 Angel Court near the Bank of London. Two people sprayed pink paint on glass panels across the front of the building. Others put large stickers with the word CORRUPT on their windows. Personal statements were glued to the windows explaining why people got involved. 6 people were arrested

The building aimed to highlight the corruption of the financial system and how to prioritize profits over people and planet. UK Finance is the collective voice of the banking and finance industry. Represents more than 300 companies across industries to enhance competitiveness.[1]

Concerned mother Fiona Guillespie, who took part in the action, said: Bankers own the Earth. Take money from them, but give them the power to create money. Then they’ll make enough deposits to buy it back with the flick of a pen.

They are morally bankrupt and selfish agents who will stop at nothing to seek more power at all costs.

The action also begins on the day the Financial Services and Markets (FSM) Bill passes committee stage in Congress. In its current form, the bill could further deregulate the economy, giving banks more power and paving the way for another financial crisis that could devastate the lives of ordinary people.[2] Previously scrapped by Congressman George Osborne due to the risk of another crash, the bill was reintroduced after 2008 to roll back protections and increase “competitiveness” in the marketplace. This bill has a tremendous opportunity to include strong environmental protections, but it does the exact opposite. Encouraging limitless growth will lead to more environmental and climate destruction.[3]

Dean Bowles, who took part in the action, said the financial system is rigged so that people with wealth get far more, while people with the least pay the most for services. The Financial Services and Markets Bill is another example of unbridled greed adorned with growth for all while being told there isn’t enough money to shift from fossil fuels. This reinvigorates the mindset that led to the 2008 market crash.

The lies perpetrated in our name have become too brazen and blatant to ignore. So I acted today to highlight The UK Finance Group and its role in gambling our entire future. We must all act together outside the Capitol on April 21 against the vested interests who claim to be acting for our future.

Deregulation was highly criticized by economists and politicians alike, with many accusing banks of profiting from starvation.[4] This bill provides an opportunity to introduce important climate regulations, but does not include them. Instead, the proposed law would remove restrictions on commodity market speculation, including fuel and food prices, allowing banks to profit from fuel poverty and starvation as prices rise.

The move marks 50 days until Extinction Resistance aims to bring 100,000 to Congress on April 21st. All men, all movements, all organizations are invited to gather together at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster in April 2124.[5]

About Extinction Resistance

The time has come to address the climate and ecological crises facing us: a sixth mass extinction, global pollution and increasingly rapid climate change. Unless radical and radical action is taken, we will head towards 4C warming, leading to social collapse and mass loss of life. Younger generations, racially marginalized communities and the global South are at the forefront. No one will escape the devastating effects.

Extinction Rebellion believes that it is the duty of citizens to rebel through peaceful civil disobedience when the government is not engaging in criminal activity.

The main requirements for Extinction Rebellions are:

Governments must speak the truth by declaring a climate and ecological emergency and working with others to communicate the urgency of change. Governments must act now to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025. Governments should create citizens’ assemblies on climate and ecological justice and abide by their decisions.

