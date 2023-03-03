SpaceX launches US, Russian and Emirati astronauts to space station





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Thursday, including the first person from the Arab world to ascend for a month-long extended stay.

The Falcon rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center shortly after midnight, lighting up the night sky as it headed for the East Coast.

Nearly 80 spectators from the United Arab Emirates watched from the launch site as astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi, the second Emirati to soar into space, lift off on his six-month mission.

On the other side of the world, in Dubai and elsewhere in the United Arab Emirates, schools and offices are broadcasting the launch live.

Also aboard the Dragon capsule due to arrive at the space station on Friday: NASA’s Stephen Bowen, a retired Navy submariner who logged three space shuttle flights, and Warren Woody Hoburg, a former Massachusetts researcher Institute of Technology and space rookie, and Andrei Fedyaev, a space rookie who retired from the Russian Air Force.

Welcome to orbit, SpaceX Launch Control radioed, noting that liftoff came four years to the day after the capsule’s first orbital test flight. If you enjoyed your ride, don’t forget to give us five stars.”

The first launch attempt was canceled on Monday at the last minute due to a clogged filter in the engine’s ignition system.

It may have taken twice, but it was worth it, Bowen said.

NASA space operations mission chief Kathy Lueders said Thursday’s launch improved a night sky that already featured a conjunction of Venus and Jupiter. The two planets have appeared side by side all week, seeming to get closer and closer.

We added a bright new star to this night sky tonight, she told reporters.

The newcomers to the space station will replace an American-Russian-Japanese crew that has been up there since October. The other residents of the station are two Russians and an American whose six-month stay has been doubled, until September, after their Soyuz capsule leaked. A replacement Soyuz arrived last weekend.

Al-Neyadi, a communications engineer, thanked everyone in Arabic and then in English once in orbit. The launch was amazing. Incredible, he said.

He served as a stand-in for the first Emirati astronaut, Hazzaa al-Mansoori, who piloted a Russian rocket to the space station in 2019 for a week-long visit. The oil-rich federation paid for al-Neyadi’s seat on the SpaceX flight.

UAE Minister for Public Education and Advanced Technology Sarah al-Amiri said the long mission provides us with a new venue for science and scientific discovery for the country.

We don’t want to just go into space and then not have much to do there or have no impact,” said the director general of the United Arab Emirates Space Center in Dubai, Salem al- Married.

The Emirates already have a spacecraft orbiting Mars, and a mini rover is hitchhiking to the moon on a Japanese lander. Two new astronauts from the United Arab Emirates train with NASA’s latest astronaut picks in Houston.

Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman was the first Arab in space, launched aboard the space shuttle Discovery in 1985. He was followed two years later by Syrian astronaut Muhammed Faris, launched by Russia. The two stayed in space for about a week.

Al-Neyadi will be joined this spring by two Saudi astronauts heading to the space station for a short private SpaceX flight paid for by their government.

It’s going to be really exciting, really interesting to have three Arabs in space at the same time, he said last week. Our region is also thirsty to know more.

He takes a lot of dates to share with his teammates, especially during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month which begins this month. As for observing Ramadan in orbit, he said fasting is not mandatory as it could make him weak and compromise his mission.

Bowen, the team leader, said the four performed well as a team despite the differences between their countries. Even with the tension sparked by the war in Ukraine, the United States and Russia have continued to work together on the space station and swap seats on the rides.

It’s just great to have the opportunity to fly with these guys,” Bowen said.

