What you need to know about the He Gets Us campaign





What just happened?

During the recent Super Bowl, two TV commercials aired as part of the “He Gets Us” campaign to promote Jesus: Be Childish and Love Your Enemies.

Similar ads by the group had been running for over a year and appeared on the Grammys telecast and at NCAA March Madness games. But the Super Bowl has earned them greater attention and scrutiny. Over the past month, the ad campaign has received widespread criticism from secular media, as well as Christians on the left and right.

What is the He Gets Us campaign?

The campaign website explains, “He Gets Us is a movement to reintroduce people to the Jesus of the Bible and his overwhelming love and forgiveness. We believe his words, his example and his life are relevant in our lives today and offer hope for a better tomorrow.

He Gets Us is an initiative of the Servant Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that operates as The Signatry. According to the tax return, “The Signatry exists to inspire and facilitate revolutionary and biblical generosity.

It gets us does not include a statement of beliefs for the organization. Instead, they note, each participating church/ministry will generally have its own language. In the meantime, we generally recognize the Lausanne Convention as reflecting the spirit and intent of this movement and the churches that partner with He Gets Us Explorers affirm the Lausanne Convention. (The Lausanne Covenant was a document written in 1974, primarily by British evangelical pastor John Stott, which affirms the basic tenets of evangelical doctrine and promotes Christian evangelism around the world.)

Who funds the He Gets Us campaign?

Based on social media and mainstream press coverage, the main question raised by the ads is not Who is Jesus? But who finances the advertising campaign?

The answer is that the campaign is directly funded by The Signatry, a donor-advised fund sponsor. The fund was launched in 2020 with the aim of connecting God’s wealth to God’s workers. To date, the fund has facilitated more than $4 billion in grants to more than 12,000 nonprofits and government departments. The vision of the fund is to write the last check to the last missionary to be sent to the last group of unreached people so that the last person can hear the gospel.

A donor-advised fund is like a charitable investment account that can be used by philanthropists for the sole purpose of supporting charities. They are often easier to set up and manage than a traditional philanthropic foundation. They also do not require disclosure to the charity or organization to which the funds are distributed.

Due to this anonymity, the list of donors to the He Gets Us campaign has not been made public. However, in November, David Green, the billionaire co-founder of Hobby Lobby and creator of the Museum of the Bible, told talk show host Glenn Beck that his family was helping fund the ads.

What is the goal of the He Gets Us campaign?

The campaign hopes to start a movement (to) put the Jesus of the Bible at the center of (in) our culture, said Jason Vanderground, president of Haven, the marketing company that created the He Gets Us ads.

Ads are intended to direct people to the campaigns website. Once there, they can read a dozen articles, watch additional videos, and get free materials (no money required. Pay with love. Select up to a t-shirt, sticker, and hat for your order .”). The site also encourages visitors to take action in one of three ways:

1. Read about Jesus. They are directed to five different seven-day Bible reading plans, including one titled Who Did Jesus Say He Was? Each day’s reading includes a 300,400 word article and a scripture verse from one of the gospels.

2. Log in. Two options are available under this action. First, visitors can get in touch with a local person by filling out an online form. The campaign then connects the visitor with one of the 20,000 churches that have provided volunteers to follow up. Second, they can choose to explore their questions about life and faith in a group. This sends them to Alpha’s website, where they can join an online group. Alpha is an ecumenical evangelism program that introduces the gospel, explains basic Christian beliefs, and allows people to ask questions about faith.

3. Prayer or positivity text. After texting “prayer” or “positivity” to the number listed on the website, a volunteer will contact the visitor to “pray for [him or her] or just send a few words of encouragement.

Does the He Gets Us campaign refer people to a local church?

On the organizations website, they have a page that directly answers the question Is this a campaign to get me to church? Although they say that’s not their goal, their Take Action section connects them with local church volunteers. They also say on their supportive website, He Gets Us Partners, that the campaign has now become an opportunity for local churches to get involved in the conversation.

The campaign has partnered with several evangelical organizations, such as Christianity Today, YouVersion, Wheaton College Billy Graham Center and Relevant magazine. They also use Gloo, a platform that provides local churches with a safe and easy way to connect with them.

What are the reviews of the He Gets Us campaign?

The He Gets Us campaign has been criticized by groups and individuals from the political and theological left and right.

On the political and theological left, the campaign has been criticized both for promoting an apolitical Jesus and for being supported and funded by conservative evangelicals, especially those, as CNN reports, with ties to anti-terrorism laws. -LGBT and anti-abortion. On the political right, the campaign has been criticized for being woke because it uses language seen in some circles as signaling a left-leaning political agenda (such as justice, refugees and inclusion).

A more theological criticism of conservatives is that the campaign does not directly assert that Jesus is God or offer a presentation of the gospel. For example, as Natasha Crain says, the fact that Jesus stripped us of the context of his identity does not make sense.

Spending on the ad campaign was also questioned. He Gets Us spent $20 million on Super Bowl ads alone. The group said the goal was to invest around $1 billion over the next three years.

What about the He Gets Us campaign?

How you feel about He Gets Us can be influenced by many factors and the weight you place on each.

For example, the campaign says, were not left or right wing, or a political organization of any kind. Yet, based on the mixed reactions online, you might get the impression that He Gets Us is a plot by right-wing Christian nationalists to promote a leftist message of awakening.

There is also the consideration of stewardship. The group spends an extraordinary amount of money, and it is not wrong to wonder if this billion dollars of God’s wealth could be used more effectively for the kingdom.

But the more relevant factor is what you think of pre-evangelism. If we define evangelism as the proclamation of the gospel, then pre-evangelism is having discussions that prepare the way for people to understand the gospel message. Evangelism shares that the good news about Jesus Christ is the power of God to save all who believe in him and that everyone should turn from sin to follow him. Pre-evangelism can include explaining who Jesus is to people who have heard the name but have no idea what it is.

It gets us criticized for not being adequate as evangelism. But a more charitable approach would be to judge it as pre-evangelism. For example, they focus on a relatable element of Jesus his humanity to spark interest in the God-Man. On the website of their partners, they succinctly explain their approach:

We believe [Jesus] was fully God and fully man. By design, our media messages focus on his humanity since we have learned that they resonate with the widest possible audience. We were just inviting them to explore how things might be different if more people followed his example. Then we extend an open invitation to engage and learn more. We also offer open opportunities for anyone to connect with our partners to learn more about Jesus.

Using this criterion, we can consider whether focusing on the humanity of Jesus is a useful approach to pre-evangelism. One can also wonder if following his example is enough in our cultural context to interest people in knowing more about him. Additionally, we may wonder if connecting people to churches and Alpha online groups is an appropriate next step in bringing those who are curious about Jesus to encounter the gospel.

Wherever we address these issues, we must judge the campaign with fairness and benevolence. As flawed as some may consider their approach, the campaign is made up of orthodox evangelical believers trying to point people to Jesus.

Before hastily dismissing their efforts, we should remember what Jesus said to his disciples when they tried to stop someone from casting out demons in his name because the person was not one of them. Do not arrest him, says Jesus, for no one who does a mighty work in my name will soon afterward be able to speak ill of me. For whoever is not against us is for us (Mark 9:3840).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/article/faqs-he-gets-us-campaign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos