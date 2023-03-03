Rights groups urge UN to protect abortion rights in US





Nearly 200 human rights organizations around the world have issued an urgent appeal to the United Nations to intervene to ensure the United States protects reproductive rights after a Supreme Court ruling last year canceled the constitutional right to abortion.

In a letter released Thursday, nonprofits and civil society groups including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the Global Justice Center, as well as dozens of smaller US-based charities, wrote to the UN to warn that people residing in the United States who may become pregnant face a human rights crisis.

This comes after the Supreme Court’s decision last year, Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization, struck down the reproductive protections enshrined in Roe v. Wade in 1973, triggering seismic social and legal change in the country by shifting the power to regulate abortions into the hands of individual states. A majority of justices argued that Roe v. Wades was weak and that the issue of abortion should be considered by the people’s elected representatives, in a decision that was a long-sought triumph for conservatives.

At least a dozen states have moved to ban or severely restrict abortions since Dobbs.

The 196 signatories to Thursday’s letter describe the escalating damage to the United States as a result of the court ruling.

It says approximately 22 million women and girls of childbearing age in the United States live in states where access to abortion is severely restricted and often completely inaccessible, exposing them to a plethora of health issues. public health.

By overturning established constitutional protections for abortion access and passing state laws, the United States is violating its obligations under international human rights law, he says, detailing violations of the right to life, health and privacy, among others.

Abortion is now banned or threatened in these states

UN human rights bodies have already spoken out against last year’s decision, calling it a major setback and blow to women’s human rights and gender equality.

However, signatories to Thursday’s letter called on UN mandate holders to do more to heed their calls for action and raise the issue at a high level, including communicating with the United States about human rights abuses, requesting a visit to the United States, convening a virtual stakeholder meeting with U.S. civil society, calls on the United States to comply with its obligations under international law, and calls on the private companies to take a number of steps to protect reproductive rights.

We sent this letter to bring the world’s attention to the suffering that America’s abortion law inflicts on women, girls and others at risk of becoming pregnant, Christine Ryan, legal director of the Global Justice Center, which uses international law to uphold gender equality, said in an emailed statement.

There is a staggering level of cognitive dissonance necessary for the United States to claim a role as global champion of human rights while millions of its own citizens live under an extremist anti-abortion policy, she said. added.

The letter argued that minorities and low-income people had been particularly affected by the decision.

Dobbs is devastating for anyone at risk of becoming pregnant, but it has had and will have an outsized impact on some marginalized groups who already face documented discrimination inside and outside the healthcare system, he said. -he declares. These groups often have poorer health outcomes compared to other populations, and Dobbs will make them worse.

Her baby has a fatal diagnosis. Her Florida doctors refused an abortion

Abortion is expected to be a key election issue in 2024, with a mixed picture across the United States.

Last month, at least 21 governors supporting abortion rights formed a new coalition, the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, initiated by California Governor Gavin Newsom (D). The group describes itself as non-partisan, although the alliance so far only includes Democratic governors and aims to expand and protect access to abortion and enable greater collaboration between states.

The missive also comes as advocacy groups await a decision from a Texas federal court challenging Americans’ access to the federally-approved abortion drug mifepristone. Access to abortion pills is seen as one of the next major battlegrounds in the national reproductive rights debate, and the ruling could have far-reaching implications for abortion access across the country, including in Democratic-led states where abortion rights are protected.

Vice President Harris recently criticized efforts to restrict access to abortion pills as an attack by extremists on basic health care rights and indicated that the Biden administration would defend women’s right to abortion drugs.

What to know about the Texas decision on the abortion pill, its impact on access

Amnesty International said the criminalization of abortions is not stopping them, with an estimated 25 million unsafe abortions taking place worldwide each year.

Last summer, the UN Women’s Rights Committee also called on the United States on the world stage and expressed its solidarity with women and girls in the United States, urging them to join the international convention. known as CEDAW, which the United States helped draft and sign. in 1980 but never ratified, joining nations like Iran, Somalia and Tonga.

