Ukraine war: Blinken and Russian Lavrov meet as tension mounts with Moscow and war continues





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke briefly on Thursday during a meeting of senior diplomats from the Group of 20 in the first high-level meeting in months between the two countries. US officials said Blinken and Lavrov chatted for about 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G-20 conference in New Delhi. The brief encounter came as relations between Washington and Moscow crumbled due to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

A senior US official said Blinken used the discussion to make three points to Lavrov: that the US would support Ukraine in the conflict for as long as it takes to end the war, that Russia should reverse its decision to suspend its participation in the New START nuclear treaty and that Moscow should release detained American Paul Whelan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, top center, walks past Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi, March 2, 2023. Olivier Douliery/AP

The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversation, said Blinken had “cleared” Lavrov of any idea Moscow might have that US support for Ukraine was wavering.

The official declined to characterize Lavrov’s response, but said Blinken did not feel there would be a change in Russia’s behavior in the near term.

Russia had no immediate comment on the substance of the conversation, but Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Blinken had asked to speak to Lavrov.

It was the first contact between the two senior diplomats since last summer, when Blinken called Lavrov by phone about a US proposal that Russia release Whelan and former WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner was later released in an exchange for imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, but Whelan remains in Russian custody after being charged with espionage.

The last time Blinken and Lavrov met in person was in Geneva, Switzerland, in January 2022, on the eve of the Russian invasion. At that meeting, Blinken warned Lavrov of the consequences Russia would face if it went ahead with its planned military operation, but also sought to address some complaints Russian President Vladimir Putin had made about the United States and Russia. NATO.

These talks proved inconclusive, and Russia continued with its plan to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Blinken then canceled a planned follow-up meeting with Lavrov that had only been scheduled two days before Moscow would eventually invade on February 24, 2022.

The pair have attended several international conferences together since the start of the war, including the last meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Bali, Indonesia, last year, but had not met until Thursday.

CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reported from Kyiv on Thursday that all eyes quickly turned to the Chinese foreign minister, who later met on the sidelines of the same G-20 meeting with Lavrov. After their meeting, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement that sheds no new light on whether Beijing could meet Moscow’s request for lethal support in the form of weapons or ammunition for the war in China. Cheese fries.

US officials have said Beijing is considering adding such support to its current non-lethal aid to the Russian war machine, but China has given no indication of its plans. Last week, Beijing released a vague 12-point plan to end the war in Ukraine, but Putin said “now is not the time” for such talks.

In its statement on Thursday’s meeting by Qin Gang, China’s second-highest diplomat, with Lavrov, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing continues to oppose “sabotage of the peace talks…sanctions and pressure “.

“China supports all efforts to persuade peace and promote talks, and will continue to play a constructive role in this regard,” the statement said, adding, “Lavrov appreciated China’s objective and fair stance and its constructive role, and said that Russia has always been open to negotiation and dialogue.”

Amid the geopolitical maneuverings, Tyab said the war was still raging, with particularly heavy fighting in and around the Ukrainian mining town of Bakhmut. Russian forces, aided by Wagner Group mercenaries, have mounted a massive offensive that has seen at least one Ukrainian military unit withdraw from the area, but Ukrainian troops continue to hold at least part of the town.

Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have described the situation there as “extremely tense”.

Russian and Russian-backed forces have been trying for seven months to take control of Bakhmut, which was once home to 70,000 people but is now largely in ruins. If they succeed, it will be a rare territorial gain for the Kremlin after months of grisly but largely futile fighting. While that would be a highly symbolic achievement for Moscow, Bakhmut’s strategic value remains an open question.

While control of the city could allow Russian forces in other areas of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region to resupply more easily, some military analysts have said the strategic importance of the decimated city is far from clear, and many questions have been asked as to why the Kremlin invested so much blood and treasure in its campaign there.

