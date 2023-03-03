US seeks new ways to crack down on Chinese tech industry





Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

With strict limits already in place on China’s access to American technology, the federal government is considering how to further tighten the noose amid growing political and economic tensions.

Between the Lines: The crackdown on China enjoys support from both sides, although there isn’t always agreement on the exact steps to take.

Here are three areas where the latest crackdown is taking place:

Fleas

In a move to severely limit China’s ability to develop its own semiconductor industry, the United States convinced the Netherlands and Japan to drastically reduce their exports of advanced chipmaking equipment to China.

Driving the news: In a new report released today and shared first with Axios, the Center for Strategic and International Studies says the deal, reached last month, appears to limit sales of two key emerging techniques for manufacturing chips by extreme immersion in UV and argon fluoride.

It also likely includes an agreement not to ship other equipment to China that the United States has already said it will not sell to China.

It was essential to involve Japan and the Netherlands: these two countries alone fully control the market for the lithography tools needed to manufacture the next generation of chips.

“The United States maintains control of powerful choke points to block China’s access to the future of AI and semiconductor technology, but the Dutch and Japanese choke points are still stronger,” the report from CSIS.TikTok reads.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee introduced a bill on Wednesday that would effectively ban TikTok in the United States.

Even as lawmakers and regulators consider a more comprehensive ban on TikTok, the federal government is moving forward with plans to restrict use of the service on government-owned devices after Congress approved such limits to the end of 2022. Earlier this week, the Office of Management and Budget issued guidelines on how agencies will implement such a ban, with most devices expected to remove TikTok within 30 days. Huawei

The United States has already severely restricted Huawei’s access to American technology, crippling the company’s global smartphone business and significantly impacting other parts of its business.

Yes, but: any of these US moves would inflict short-term pain on China, but at the risk of pushing it toward greater technological independence and potentially making it a stronger long-term global rival in areas such as semiconductors and software.

Overview: This decoupling, underway since the Trump administration, is thorny given the US reliance on China for technology manufacturing. Until recently, many American companies also viewed China as a major emerging market for their products.

The United States must also be careful not to adopt stricter policies than it can convince its allies to implement. Otherwise, China could find other sources for its technology needs, and American companies would simply find themselves cut off by rivals.

This is why the agreement with the Netherlands and Japan was so important.

“While it would probably have taken China alone decades to replace the equipment the United States is no longer willing to sell, help from the Netherlands or Japan could have put China back up and running in as little as a year or two,” CSIS said in the report.

What’s next: Experts say the United States and its allies may seek to further limit exports to China if that country supplies arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/03/02/us-china-tech-crackdown-huawei-chips-tiktok The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos