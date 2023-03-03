Treasury sanctions timeshare fraud ring CJNG-Run





Coordinated action with the government of Mexico

WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned eight Mexican companies linked to timeshare fraud on behalf of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). CJNG is a violent Mexico-based organization that traffics a significant proportion of illicit fentanyl and other deadly drugs into the United States. Today’s action is the result of collaboration between the United States and the Government of Mexico.

As CJNG has cemented its territory over the past decade, it has added other crimes to its core drug trafficking business, OFAC Director Andrea M. Gacki said. In tourist destinations such as Puerto Vallarta, CJNG has engaged heavily in timeshare fraud, which often targets US citizens. This crime, which can defraud victims of their life savings, generates another significant revenue stream for the cartel and bolsters its overall criminal enterprise. Today’s action exposes this CJNG scheme and also serves as a warning to potential victims, many of whom are senior citizens.

TYPOLOGY OF TIMESHARE FRAUD

Although there are different types of timeshare fraud, the schemes often involve the following: (1) third party scammers, who claim to have ready buyers, make unsolicited offers to purchase from timeshare owners; (2) if bids are accepted, scammers ask timeshare owners to pay upfront fees and taxes, ostensibly to facilitate or expedite the sale with assurances of money back at closing; and (3) once several payments have been made to the scammers, the timeshare owners eventually realize that the offers were bogus, there are no buyers, and their money is gone.

SANCTIONED COMPANIES

The eight companies named today, which are directly or indirectly linked to CJNG’s timeshare fraud activities, claim to be financial services or real estate companies. Five of the Servicios Administrativos Fordtwoo, SA de CV, Integracion Badeva, SA de CV, JM Providers Office, SA de CV, Promotora Vallarta One, SA de CV and Recservi, SA de CV are based in or near Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. Servicios Administrativos Fordtwoo, SA de CV also made direct payments to CJNG members.

Puerto Vallarta is a strategic CJNG stronghold for drug trafficking and various other illicit activities. OFAC has taken several actions against CJNG actors in Puerto Vallarta, including those with ties to nightclubs, bars, and restaurants. Additionally, OFAC named senior CJNG members Carlos Andres Rivera Varela (aka La Firma), Francisco Javier Gudino Haro (aka La Gallina), and Julio Cesar Montero Pinzon (aka El Tarjetas), who are part of a group Puerto Vallarta-based CJNG enforcer that orchestrates the assassinations of rivals and politicians using high-powered weapons.

The other companies today named Corporativo Title I, SA de CV, Corporativo TS Business Inc, SA de CV and TS Business Corporativo, SA de CV are based in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

These eight companies are designated pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 14059 to be owned, controlled or directed by, or have acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, a person sanctioned under EO 14059, at know, CJNG.

PRIOR ACTIONS AGAINST CJNG

On April 8, 2015, OFAC sanctioned CJNG under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act) for playing a significant role in international narcotics trafficking. On December 15, 2021, OFAC also designated CJNG pursuant to EO 14059. In other actions, OFAC designated numerous CJNG-related companies that engaged in various business activities and several individuals who played a essential role in drug trafficking, money laundering and corruption.

TIMESHARE FRAUD RESOURCES

In 2020, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Securities and Exchange Commission issued a joint consumer warning about scammers targeting timeshare owners in Mexico. Individuals who have been victims of this type of scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center by visiting https://www.ic3.gov.

Sometimes timeshare fraudsters misuse the names of government agencies in an attempt to appear legitimate. For example, perpetrators can call victims and claim to represent OFAC, demanding payment in exchange for the release of funds that OFAC claims to have blocked. Today, OFAC is also issuing an alert about such scams, warning that individuals may falsely claim to represent OFAC in furtherance of their fraud.

Click here to read the OFAC alert.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the Designated Persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US Persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities owned, directly or indirectly, individually or collectively, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit through) the United States that involve property or interests in property of named or otherwise blocked persons. US nationals may face civil or criminal penalties for violations of EO 14059 and the Kingpin Act.

Today’s action is part of a whole-of-government effort to address the global threat posed by the illicit drug trade in the United States, which kills tens of thousands of Americans every year, as well as countless other non-fatal overdoses. . OFAC, in coordination with its U.S. government partners and foreign counterparts, will continue to target and pursue accountability of foreign illicit drug actors.

The authority and integrity of OFAC’s sanctions derive not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add individuals to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List), but also from its willingness to remove people from the SDN list in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive behavior change. For more information on the process for requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC’s 897 Frequently Asked Questions here. For detailed information on the process of submitting an OFAC sanctions list removal request, please click here.

For more information on designated entities today, click here.

To view a table of designated entities today, click here.

###

