US Launches Aggressive National Cybersecurity Strategy





WASHINGTON

The Biden administration is pushing for more comprehensive federal regulation to protect the online domain from hackers, including shifting cybersecurity responsibilities from consumers to industry and treating ransomware attacks as threats to national security.

The plan is part of the national cyber strategy the administration released Thursday, outlining long-term goals for how individuals, government and businesses can operate securely in the digital world. This involves placing the burden on the computer and software industry to develop secure-by-design products that are deliberately designed, built and tested to significantly reduce the number of exploitable defects before they are introduced to the market.

The strategy fundamentally reinvents America’s cyber social contract and will rebalance the responsibility for managing cyber risk onto those most able to bear it, Acting National Cyber ​​Director Kemba Walden said Wednesday during a briefing. press briefing to present the strategy.

Walden pointed out that asking individuals, small businesses and local governments to shoulder the bulk of the cybersecurity burden isn’t just unfair, it’s inefficient.

The largest, most capable and best-placed players in our digital ecosystem can and should shoulder a greater share of the burden of managing cyber risk and keeping us all safe, she added.

The strategy of the administrations is organized around five pillars; defend critical infrastructure; disrupt and dismantle threat actors; shaping market forces to foster security and resilience; investing in a resilient future; and forging international partnerships to pursue common goals.

The strategy was developed following a series of major cyberattacks, including the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack of 2021 and the Solar Winds cyber breach of federal government agencies in 2019-2020. Attackers in these incidents exploited corporate vulnerabilities at the heart of an IT security ecosystem, allowing access to large numbers of customers. By imposing stricter security requirements on companies that are at the heart of a cybersecurity system, the administration hopes there will be less chance of security breaches affecting users and customers.

Previous government approaches to cybersecurity focused more on voluntary public-private partnerships and information-sharing practices. While the White House’s Biden strategy also aims to strengthen cooperation with the private sector, it is the first to push for more aggressive and comprehensive federal cybersecurity regulation.

However, with Republicans now in control of the House of Representatives, the administration has an uphill battle to make these legislative changes. A senior administration official acknowledged that creating laws to transfer responsibility to industry is a long-term process, possibly a decade.

A pushback is expected not only from the big tech industry, but also from the US Chamber of Commerce, which has lobbied against imposing security standards in the past. A representative for the chamber told VOA that they will work with the administration to ensure that good intentions do not lead to undesirable political results.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce shares a mutual interest in promoting regulatory harmonization, strong liability protections and federal preemption, said Christopher Roberti, senior vice president for cybersecurity, space and National Security Policy, in an emailed statement. Achieving these key objectives will contribute to our goal of transitioning from traditional public-private partnerships to operational public-private collaboration.

Ransomware as National Security Threats

Highlighting Iranian cyberattacks against Albanian government networks in 2022, Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber ​​and Emerging Technologies, warned that criminals and state actors have carried out destructive cyberattacks and ransomware across the world.

Under this strategy, ransomware threats will be treated as national security concerns rather than criminal activity.

Americans must be able to be sure that they can count on essential services, hospitals, gas pipelines, air and water services, even if they are targeted by our adversaries, she said, stressing the commitment of administrations to build a more resilient cyber-infrastructure and strengthen international partnerships to deter cyber-attacks.

The strategy lays the foundation for a much more aggressive response from the federal government, including law enforcement and military authorities, to disrupt malicious cyber activity and prosecute perpetrators.

We are certainly in a more advanced position to ensure that we protect the American people from these threats, a senior administration official said, adding that the administration will take diplomatic and intelligence action and financial sanctions if necessary.

And military tools if necessary. These are options available to the president, and we are certainly willing to use them all, the official said.

The White House would not say whether the options would include hacking operations against criminals or foreign governments.

“I don’t think we’re getting into tactics here,” John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council, said at a Thursday press briefing, noting only that the strategy gives the United States “more flexibility to prosecute bad actors.”

The strategy calls out China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and other autocratic states with revisionist intent, accusing them of aggressively using advanced cyber capabilities to pursue goals contrary to US interests and to international standards. It singles out China as the country with the broadest, most active and persistent threat to government and private sector networks.

Investments in cyberinfrastructure

The strategy also calls for long-term investments in America’s cyber workforce, digital infrastructure and ecosystems, and to highlight technologies to improve national resilience and economic competitiveness.

However, the White House will implement the strategy without a National Cyber ​​Director. Christopher Inglis, who headed the Office of the National Cybersecurity Director created by Congress in 2021, resigned in mid-February. His deputy, Kemba Walden, is acting national cyber director until a new one is appointed by the president and approved by the Senate.

VOA National Security Correspondent Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-launches-aggressive-national-cybersecurity-strategy-/6986279.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos